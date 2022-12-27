992 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Sings the Song of Its People on the Autobahn

Porsche decided to offer a new flavor of the 911 GT3 last year, and the result was called the Touring package. Each example came with the mechanicals of the GT3, including a naturally aspirated flat-six motor, and it was available with a manual transmission, as well, not just with a PDK. Not that there is anything wrong with the latter.
Now, once some customers went for the 922-generation of the 911 in GT3 form with the Touring package, this led to some interesting vehicles being made. Each is special in one way or another, and they all have the same 4.0-liter flat-six motor.
While the naturally aspirated flat six was a common sight in the 911 range up until a certain point, the balance shifted towards them once again once the turbocharger became a common sight on models that did not have a turbo badge. Now, most 911s being made are turbocharged, while the rarer models come with natural aspiration.
This example features the same unit that provides 503 horsepower (510 PS), and it can rev all the way up to 9,000 rpm, which is a stratospheric level when compared to most naturally aspirated engines, and turbocharged production cars do not even dream of coming close to that figure.
The unit in question provides a peak torque of 469 Nm (346 lb.-ft.), and it is enough for a top speed of 317 kph (197 mph) on the 911 GT3, while the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint is done in just 3.4 seconds with the seven-speed PDK. The manual transmission will not achieve the same result, and it will matter how if you launch it just right, as well as how you decide to shift gears. Getting the launch just right is a fine art, which may get expensive real fast if you make a mistake. Of course, the PDK will out-do any human driver, on any day, anywhere, and it will also shift faster than you could with a manual.
The engine is just a part of the equation here, as there are many other special elements that are fitted to a 911 GT3. With or without the Touring package, mind you, and the latter is a no-cost option when compared to the regular GT3.
In the case of the vehicle in the video below, it comes with a six-speed manual transmission, which will make it even more desirable for collectors and enthusiasts in a couple of years.
If its owner manages to stick to the factory-prescribed maintenance schedule, as well as keep all the records regarding the vehicle, they have a chance of selling it for more than a 911 GT3 of the same year and mileage, simply because the Touring Package is there, and so is the manual gearbox.
It will all depend on current market trends at the moment of sale, though, so do not bet your life savings on one of these as an investment alone. Instead, get the vehicle that you can afford, enjoy it, and sell it whenever you think it is no longer viable for you to keep it.
When it was first revealed, the 911 GT3 Touring had an MSRP of $161,100 plus delivery, processing, and handling to the U.S., while its home market had a starting price of ER 170,969 (ca. $207,233).
