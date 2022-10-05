Porsche 911 GT3 Flaunts Old-School White-Crimson and Polished Carbon Red Mix

These days, sports car reviews are all about two of the greatest models of all time, the 992-series Porsche 911 and America’s current darling, the C8 Chevy Corvette.
While the Z06 already feels like a naturally-aspirated record-breaking FPC hoot that just might have what it takes to battle the iconic Ferrari rides, the equally-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is extreme, geeky fun – if you know the German way of humor. Anyway, that is over across the OEM side of the business.
Meanwhile, the aftermarket realm still dabbles with the likes of the 911 Turbo S and GT3, or with the 991-iteration of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. No worries, though, there is something for everyone. Including those folks who love an old-school, white-and-crimson combination, for example.
The Los Angeles, California-based Brixton Forged, a company that's specialized in forged wheel manufacturing, has decided to highlight a custom Porsche 911 that was prepared like this courtesy of Santa Fe, Mexico-based EXT Extreme Toys. They opted for a centerlock procedure on the 992-series Porsche 911 GT3, and the flat-six sports car now feels both vintage and ultra-modern at the same time.
This is all courtesy of the mesmerizing, old-school-fashioned polar white and crimson combination (sure, there is also a little bit of black in there, for enhanced contrast reasons) flaunted on the body and forged aftermarket wheels. The latter does show this is a 21st-century build, though, as the lightweight Brixton Forged PF10-RS Ultrasport+ monoblock wheels are finished in stunning Polished Carbon Red attire.
As for the other highlights, unfortunately, there are no details regarding the interior or potential tuning surgery for the updated 503-horsepower 4.0-liter flat-six mill, so we might just assume everything else is stock. Including the 992 GT3’s ability to thunder in a naturally-aspirated way to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds on the way to a maximum speed of up to 199 mph (320 kph)! What, does anyone need more?
