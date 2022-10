Porsche 911 GT3 Flaunts Old-School White-Crimson and Polished Carbon Red Mix

While the Z06 already feels like a naturally-aspirated record-breaking FPC hoot that just might have what it takes to battle the iconic Ferrari rides, the equally-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is extreme, geeky fun – if you know the German way of humor. Anyway, that is over across the OEM side of the business.Meanwhile, the aftermarket realm still dabbles with the likes of the 911 Turbo S and GT3, or with the 991-iteration of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS . No worries, though, there is something for everyone. Including those folks who love an old-school, white-and-crimson combination, for example.The Los Angeles, California-based Brixton Forged, a company that's specialized in forged wheel manufacturing, has decided to highlight a custom Porsche 911 that was prepared like this courtesy of Santa Fe, Mexico-based EXT Extreme Toys. They opted for a centerlock procedure on the 992-series Porsche 911 GT3, and the flat-six sports car now feels both vintage and ultra-modern at the same time.This is all courtesy of the mesmerizing, old-school-fashioned polar white and crimson combination (sure, there is also a little bit of black in there, for enhanced contrast reasons) flaunted on the body and forged aftermarket wheels. The latter does show this is a 21st-century build, though, as the lightweight Brixton Forged PF10-RS Ultrasport+ monoblock wheels are finished in stunning Polished Carbon Red attire.As for the other highlights, unfortunately, there are no details regarding the interior or potential tuning surgery for the updated 503-horsepower 4.0-liter flat-six mill, so we might just assume everything else is stock. Including the 992 GT3’s ability to thunder in a naturally-aspirated way to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds on the way to a maximum speed of up to 199 mph (320 kph)! What, does anyone need more?