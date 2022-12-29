This Porsche 911 GT3 Has Something in Common With One Custom Bugatti Chiron

To anyone who is not a Porsche fanatic, this 911 GT3 looks bone-stock. But it is not, as it does feature something that makes it less common, if we can refer to a ride that is capable of giving its occupants car sickness as being ‘common.’
Can't tell what that is? Why, if the word ‘wheels’ has gone through your mind, then you sir (or ma’am) do know your Porsches, and we congratulate you for that. Also, those who have read our Bugatti Chiron on custom alloys piece from yesterday can probably tell that they are looking at the exact same set.
Made by HRE, they are called the 522M, and in this case, they have a Frozen Gold finish. The five-spoke alloys have new center caps, and they were wrapped in sticky tires from Michelin that not only fill the arches to perfection in combination with the fresh wheels, but they also enhance the car’s credentials on twisty roads, making it a true apex predator.
As we already told you when we covered the aforementioned Bugatti, the 522M alloys are available from 17 to 23 inches in diameter, and they start at $6,800 for a complete set in the smallest offering. Besides the pictured 911 GT3, and the Chiron hypercar, the wheels have been fitted to other vehicles, mostly from Porsche, including the mighty Carrera GT, and a variety of other 911 models.
In theory, this upgrade has probably not affected the 911 GT3’s performance whatsoever, as it should still be capable of hitting the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just 3.2 seconds (3.7 sec with the stick shift) from a standstill. With summer tires on its feet, it has a 197 mph (317 kph) top speed when ordered with the PDK, or 199 mph (320 kph) with the manual gearbox.
Powering it is a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that yanks out 502 hp (509 ps / 375 kW) at 8,400 rpm and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) of torque at 6,100 rpm. The lump can be revved up to 9,000 rpm, and it works in concert with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission with short gear ratios and sport setup, delivering the thrust to the rear-wheel drive.
Anyone who can afford to blow that much money on a car, especially a high-performance one, likely doesn’t care about the fuel consumption, and that’s alright, because the EPA estimates are not available yet, Porsche says on its official website. Speaking about the Benjamins, you are looking at a minimum of $169,700 to buy a 911 GT3 of your own, before factoring in the destination and handling, and the dealer fees. Mind you, configure a nice example, and you will have to fork out much more than that.
