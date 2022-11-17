992 Porsche 911 GT3 With Dundon Motorsports Exhaust Sounds Absolutely Breathtaking

Coming courtesy of the peeps at Vivid Racing, the following video can only be described as tastefully loud. The protagonist comes in the guise of a 992-generation GT3, which sounds incredibly well in stock form.
Priced at $169,700 sans destination charge in the United States, this variant of the 911 was deemed too loud in California. As it happens, the manual-equipped GT3 failed the SAE J1470 testing protocol by exceeding the noise limits. The PDK dual-clutch variant, however, passed it with flying colors. After tremendous backlash from enthusiasts and prospective customers of the 992-gen GT3, the authorities gave in to the public’s wishes.
Loud though it may be, Porsche’s track-focused is gifted with the right kind of loudness, not the fart can-type setup that everyone hates. That loudness can be improved with a premium aftermarket exhaust such as the Dundon Motorsports Street Header Exhaust Power Package, which is listed by the manufacturer and Vivid Racing at $13,490 sans extras.
First things first, this aftermarket solution improves wheel horsepower from 448 to 476, as per Dundon Motorsports. It also happens to be a bit lighter, given that the headers and stainless steel and the muffler comes in either stainless steel, titanium, or Inconel. A bolt-on solution that features high-flow cats and electronic valves for comfortable highway cruising, this exhaust package comes with either PVD black or titanium tips.
The before and after comparison speaks volumes, with the GT3 sounding like it’s powered by a swarm of angry mosquitos. The secret to these fabulous exhaust sounds isn’t the exhaust, though, but the engine.
Porsche transferred motorsport technology into a production model by means of a free-breathing 4.0L boxer derived from the 911 GT3 R and 911 GT3 Cup. Rated at 510 ps (503 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-foot) of torque, this engine will gladly spin to 9,000 revolutions per minute.
