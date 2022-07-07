How Do You Like the Sound of That? Porsche Drops Next-Gen 911 GT3 R Test Video

Last week Porsche drew the curtains and officially released the first images of the next-generation 911 GT3 R. On Thursday, they dropped yet another teaser test video, and this time let their fans watch and hear the GT3 R roar and take off.
The video captioned, “The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R comes alive. How do you like the sound of the ?-liter flat-six engine?” poses a question to Porsche fans about its displacement while dropping hints about the expected powertrain.
The release comes ahead of the customer debut in the worldwide GT3 competition in 2023, giving a glimpse of what its fans should expect during the official world premiere this summer.
It packs a more aggressive look with its rearward-sloping roofline design, continuous strip lights, and a newly styled rear diffuser.
This model will be the first of its kind (GT3-spec) based on the road-going Type 992 model that replaces the 991.2 variant that’s been on the race track since 2019.
Porsche hasn’t officially released the GT3 R’s specification, and while the video only drops hints, the racer has already completed its testing sessions in Europe at Spa-Francorchamps, Barcelona, and Monza. The GT3 R is expected to race in its pre-homologation outfit later on in the year.
So what's new for the next-generation Porsche GT3 R? Well, according to the automaker, the new GT3 R has a more sophisticated driver assistance tech. Also, new software has been developed to make the racer easier to set up, making it more adjustable compared to the 2019 car.
According to industry speculation, we should expect a bit more power. The 911 GT3 roar on the showcase video promises an even high rev limit.
There’s no denying the next-generation 911 GT3 R sounds phenomenal taking off. We can’t wait for the official premiere later on in the year to watch this next-gen racer in its true nature, eating up the race track.
The release comes ahead of the customer debut in the worldwide GT3 competition in 2023, giving a glimpse of what its fans should expect during the official world premiere this summer.
It packs a more aggressive look with its rearward-sloping roofline design, continuous strip lights, and a newly styled rear diffuser.
This model will be the first of its kind (GT3-spec) based on the road-going Type 992 model that replaces the 991.2 variant that’s been on the race track since 2019.
Porsche hasn’t officially released the GT3 R’s specification, and while the video only drops hints, the racer has already completed its testing sessions in Europe at Spa-Francorchamps, Barcelona, and Monza. The GT3 R is expected to race in its pre-homologation outfit later on in the year.
So what's new for the next-generation Porsche GT3 R? Well, according to the automaker, the new GT3 R has a more sophisticated driver assistance tech. Also, new software has been developed to make the racer easier to set up, making it more adjustable compared to the 2019 car.
According to industry speculation, we should expect a bit more power. The 911 GT3 roar on the showcase video promises an even high rev limit.
There’s no denying the next-generation 911 GT3 R sounds phenomenal taking off. We can’t wait for the official premiere later on in the year to watch this next-gen racer in its true nature, eating up the race track.
#911GT3R - The next-generation #Porsche 911 GT3 R comes alive. How do you like the sound of the?-litre flat-six engine?#PorscheCustomerRacing @DTM @IMSA @FIAWEC @IntercontGTC @24HoursofSpa @24hNBR @vln_de @GTWorldChEu @gtmasters @Michelin_Sport pic.twitter.com/rJmCsZ1aLE— Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) July 7, 2022