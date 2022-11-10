Here Are the Powertrain Choices the 2023 Honda Accord Has to Offer in the U.S.

One of the longest-running nameplates in Honda’s four-wheeled history received a redesign for the 2023 model year. The 11th generation of the Accord isn’t ground-up new given its carry-over platform, but nevertheless, it promises better handling and a better ride to boot.
Smarter and safer than its predecessor, the Accord rocks two powertrain choices in the United States, which is the nameplate’s most important market. America’s best-selling car over the last five decades comes standard with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine for the LX and EX trim levels, an updated 1.5-liter turbo with variable valve lift technology that “adds refinement and responsiveness while remaining fuel efficient.”
What has changed, though? First and foremost, Honda upgraded the direct fuel injection system. A new cold-active catalyst also needs to be mentioned, along with a beefier crankshaft and a redesigned oil pan. Exclusively offered in combination with a continuously variable transmission that flaunts Step-Shift programming for simulating upshifts at full throttle, this lump is quieter than the 1.5T of the outgoing Accord.
The continuously variable transmission is said to be quieter as well, and Honda further waxes lyrical about “significant drivability and performance improvements.” The SAE net ratings of the 1.5-liter turbo are 192 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 192 pound-foot (260 Nm) of torque at 1,700 all the way to 5,000 revolutions per minute. The CVT can switch from 2.645:1 through 0.405:1, and the final drive is 5.36340:1.
Equipped with MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link setup in the rear, the 2023 model year Accord can be had as a hybrid as well as long as it’s the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, or Touring. The fourth-generation hybrid system packs two electric motors that are mounted side by side. The combustion side of the powertrain is a naturally-aspirated mill that runs the Atkinson cycle rather than the Otto cycle for improved fuel efficiency.
Equipped with a more powerful propulsion motor, the Accord Hybrid is rated 204 combined horsepower and 247 combined pound-foot (335 Nm) of torque. Hybrid control system improvements should translate to a more refined experience at highway speeds, whereas Linear Shift Control is designed to mimic a conventional drivetrain’s gear shifts under acceleration. The 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid does not feature a gearbox.
Instead of a transmission, the 2.0-liter engine powers a generator that runs the propulsion motor in normal driving. At higher speeds, the engine drives the front wheels by means of a lockup clutch. The final drive for the hybrid is 3.895:1. Last but certainly not least, an EV mode is featured.
The 2.0-liter turbo and 10-speed automatic of the previous-generation Accord are not available for the 2023 model year, and for the time being, it's not known if they'll come back for this generation of the Accord.
