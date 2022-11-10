All-New 2023 Honda Accord Breaks Cover With Sleeker Looks and Advanced Two-Motor HEV Setup

The Japanese automaker keeps rolling the high automotive bets this year in North America. So, here is the all-new, eleventh generation of America’s “best-selling car over the last 50 years.”
Naturally, there’s a little footnote (tucked in the press release embedded below) regarding that statement, and Toyota’s Camry might have something to comment about it. But the reality is that Honda is moving quite fast and well across the United States this year. Thus, after major introductions such as the all-new HR-V (now made especially for North America and China, dubbed ZR-V internationally), the best-selling compact CR-V crossover SUV, and the feisty 2023 Civic Type R, now it’s time for the mid-size apparitions to shine.
We recently saw the all-new, Lincoln, Alabama-made fourth-generation Pilot three-row mid-size crossover SUV flaunt its novelties, including the more powerful 285-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine and the rugged, new TrailSport trim. And the carmaker is keeping the unveiling momentum so now it’s time for sedan enthusiasts to find out that Honda has not abandoned them.
The all-new 2023 Honda Accord presents itself (to “re-energize” the mid-size sedan sector) in the first official images of the eleventh iteration, complete with most of the major highlights. Those include the sleek new design, the “available advanced hybrid-electric system that's more responsive for a sporty, exhilarating driving experience,” and all the little trim details. As such, there are two engine options.
First, there’s a 1.5-liter Turbo with 192 horsepower, ECON/Normal driving modes, a CVT transmission, and LX, EX, plus Sport trims. Secondly, and most importantly, there’s also the two-motor Accord Hybrid with 204 horsepower offered in EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring grades. Honda will continue to produce the new iteration at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio, but there are no details regarding the planned arrival at dealers or the all-important MSRP quotations just yet. Instead, we do know that it has lots of new and advanced tech, including from Google.
