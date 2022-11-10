All-New Honda Accord Steps Into the Future With Google Integration and Advanced Tech

The all-new Honda Accord remains true to its heritage and introduces more advanced hybrid powertrains. This doesn’t sound very impressive, but it’s the underlying technology that brings the Japanese D-segment sedan into the spotlight.
For the first time, Honda integrates Google services with its infotainment systems. This allows owners to access apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and others that they find on the Google Play Store. It also offers a personalized experience and allows accessing various functions using Google Assistant voice commands. Music, podcasts, and audiobooks are also on tap, thanks to Google Play. Unfortunately, the Google integration is only available on the topmost Touring grade.
Honda Accord Touring owners would also enjoy a 6-inch head-up display and the Bose premium audio system. The system was custom-tailored for the Accord’s new interior and, thanks to Bose Centerpoint technology and Bose SurroundStage digital signal processing, places the driver and the passengers in the middle of the soundstage. Finally, a Qi-compatible 15-watt wireless smartphone charging is offered exclusively to Touring customers.
For those on lower trims, like the Sport, EX-L, and Sport-L, Google Assistant answers only when called on your smartphone via Android Auto. Thankfully, the gorgeous 12.3-inch touchscreen was not taken away, and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration ensures the user experience doesn’t suffer. The interface has been optimized, so the driver has fewer menus and a simplified navigation structure to deal with. All hybrid versions of the Accord feature the new interface, except the Touring trim, of course.
Bad luck for the LX and EX customers, as they would need to contend with a 7-inch screen for the infotainment system. Thankfully, the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is still on board, although the car’s display is not much larger than the phone’s screen. Regardless of trim, all Honda Accord owners would enjoy the 10.2-inch digital instrument panel with unique display functions depending on the powertrain and trim. And best of all, they can receive over-the-air software updates to nearly all vehicle’s computer modules.
In terms of safety and driving assistance tech, the new Accord features an updated Honda Sensing suite. The system uses a new camera with a wider 90-degree field of view and wide-angle radar with a 120-degree field of view. Honda says the new tech improves collision prevention performance, being able to discern between vehicles and pedestrians and better decipher road boundaries using markings and curbs.
