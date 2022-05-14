Here Are Some of the Coolest Police Cars You Can't Run Away From

We started looking for the coolest and fastest police cars on the glove and, of course, the United Arab Emirates was at the top of the list. We limited our choices to only two police cars from UAE to keep it fun. Without any jibberish, here are some of the best police cars that will definitely catch you.
Lamborghini Huracan (Italy) - A "gift" for the Italian Highway Patrol, the Huracan is not only used for catching people in love with speed and adrenaline. For example, the Italian Police used the supercar to deliver a kidney to its recipient as fast as possible, which is a big thing.
The police Lamborghini Huracan is not that different from the standard one. It has the same V10 naturally aspirated engine that produces over 600 hp, and an all-wheel-drive system. As a result, the 0-62 mph (100 kph) mark is hit in three seconds, so it will be a hard job to get away from the Highway Patrol on an Italian highway.
Porsche 911 Carrera (Austria) - To keep the tradition going, Porsche loaned in 2017 another 911 to the Austrian Police. In the 1960s and 70s, it was not that unusual to see a Porsche police car going past you in Vienna. The 911 features all the equipment it needs for such services, including a flashing blue light and radio system, and it was operated on all Austrian motorways.
M5 was the fastest car used by the police in Australia.
Aston Martin One-77 (United Arab Emirates) - In my opinion, this is the craziest one, because Aston Martin produced only 77 units of the One-77 (not hard to see the origin of the name). As a result, the price for one of these was $1.4 million. Under the hood, a 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine is waiting impatiently for someone to go over the speed limit.
Being a policeman in Dubai or Abu Dhabi seems like the best job, given how they have all types of supercars "dressed" in the classic green and white colors of the UAE police.
Lexus LC500 (Japan) - The Tochigi Prefectural Police of eastern Japan already has a Nissan GT-R, but this wasn't enough. So, they got a new member in their fleet. They expended their lineup to make room for a beautiful Lexus LC500 coupe, which was given as a donation to serve in the Mobile Traffic Unit. The coupe from Lexus is already a gorgeous car, but with the white and black colors of the police, the LC500 is even better.
Apparently, the Abu Dhabi police could not keep up with the bad guys, so they needed reinforcements. As a result, they bought a Lykan Hypersport, a very limited car with a price of over $2 million. You get a 3.7-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six with a power output of 780 hp for that kind of money. This supercar could reach 62 mph in only 2.8 seconds, so keep your foot off the gas pedal.
These police cars are some of the coolest and fastest you can find in the world, so don't try and mess around with them.
