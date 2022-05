Steeda’s Special Service Ford Mustang Joins Valdosta Police Department

What started out as a base GT fitted with the 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission currently flaunts a Steeda lettering on the decklid applique, Valdosta Police Department striping and lighting, and a 3.0-inch exhaust of the cat-back variety from AWE. A hood strut kit and trunk pot kit also need to be mentioned, along with a lot of suspension and chassis upgrades.The list includes adjustable front and rear sway bars, a subframe bushing support system complemented by an alignment kit and support braces, the so-called Ultralight 2-Point G-Trac Brace that weighs in at 5.5 pounds (12.1 kilograms), low-profile jacking rails, and a performance wheel alignment.275/30 and 315/35 Nitto INVO performance tires are featured as well, mounted on staggered gloss-black wheels reminiscent of the Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang. The five-spoke design clears six-piton calipers, and the rears tip the scales at 35.4 pounds (16.1 kilograms) each.A silver windshield banner and some decals pretty much sum up the visual makeover of the white-painted car. Under the hood, you’ll find the 5.0-liter Coyote with an assortment of upgrades. The MaxFlow open cold-air intake, for example, promises more than 30 horsepower and 23 pound-feet (31 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels with nothing more than a tune. Speaking of which, the final piece of the puzzle is the SCT X4 tuning device that holds up to 10 tunes. The tuner further boasts data logging and data monitoring.On a related note, hearsay suggests that the next-gen Mustang will get carryover engine choices. Previously rumored with some kind of hybrid assistance that would enable all-wheel drive, the S650 is due as a 2024 model. As ever, the Flat Rock plant in Michigan is tasked with production.