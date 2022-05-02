Steeda’s Special Service Ford Mustang Joins Valdosta Police Department

The pictured Mustang isn’t your average pony car. Modified by Steeda for police duty, the fastback coupe in the clip below is rocking a handful of tasteful mods, which include plaques that read number 2021-007.
What started out as a base GT fitted with the 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission currently flaunts a Steeda lettering on the decklid applique, Valdosta Police Department striping and lighting, and a 3.0-inch exhaust of the cat-back variety from AWE. A hood strut kit and trunk pot kit also need to be mentioned, along with a lot of suspension and chassis upgrades.
The list includes adjustable front and rear sway bars, a subframe bushing support system complemented by an alignment kit and support braces, the so-called Ultralight 2-Point G-Trac Brace that weighs in at 5.5 pounds (12.1 kilograms), low-profile jacking rails, and a performance wheel alignment.
275/30 and 315/35 Nitto INVO performance tires are featured as well, mounted on staggered gloss-black wheels reminiscent of the Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang. The five-spoke design clears six-piton calipers, and the rears tip the scales at 35.4 pounds (16.1 kilograms) each.
A silver windshield banner and some decals pretty much sum up the visual makeover of the white-painted car. Under the hood, you’ll find the 5.0-liter Coyote with an assortment of upgrades. The MaxFlow open cold-air intake, for example, promises more than 30 horsepower and 23 pound-feet (31 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels with nothing more than a tune. Speaking of which, the final piece of the puzzle is the SCT X4 tuning device that holds up to 10 tunes. The tuner further boasts data logging and data monitoring.
On a related note, hearsay suggests that the next-gen Mustang will get carryover engine choices. Previously rumored with some kind of hybrid assistance that would enable all-wheel drive, the S650 is due as a 2024 model. As ever, the Flat Rock plant in Michigan is tasked with production.
The list includes adjustable front and rear sway bars, a subframe bushing support system complemented by an alignment kit and support braces, the so-called Ultralight 2-Point G-Trac Brace that weighs in at 5.5 pounds (12.1 kilograms), low-profile jacking rails, and a performance wheel alignment.
275/30 and 315/35 Nitto INVO performance tires are featured as well, mounted on staggered gloss-black wheels reminiscent of the Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang. The five-spoke design clears six-piton calipers, and the rears tip the scales at 35.4 pounds (16.1 kilograms) each.
A silver windshield banner and some decals pretty much sum up the visual makeover of the white-painted car. Under the hood, you’ll find the 5.0-liter Coyote with an assortment of upgrades. The MaxFlow open cold-air intake, for example, promises more than 30 horsepower and 23 pound-feet (31 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels with nothing more than a tune. Speaking of which, the final piece of the puzzle is the SCT X4 tuning device that holds up to 10 tunes. The tuner further boasts data logging and data monitoring.
On a related note, hearsay suggests that the next-gen Mustang will get carryover engine choices. Previously rumored with some kind of hybrid assistance that would enable all-wheel drive, the S650 is due as a 2024 model. As ever, the Flat Rock plant in Michigan is tasked with production.