The Next Max Verstappen Is Only 4 Years Old and a Car Thief

The kind of trouble you can get into when you’re just 4 years old is directly proportional to your diminutive size, but not for this little guy. Because he stole his mother’s car and went for a joyride.
Described by his mother as “very enterprising,” this 4-year-old kid earned the nickname of “the next Max Verstappen” from the same police officers who “busted” him after fleeing the scene of an accident. It all sounds far worse than it probably was, but the fact that no one was injured in this early morning joyride makes it easier to find the humor in the situation.
The same goes for the police officers from Utrecht Police, who went on social media to share what must have been their strangest call. They responded to a call of an errant child in the district of Overvecht in Utrechts, the Netherlands, and found a 4-year-old wandering around in his pajamas.
Police took the boy to the station to look for their parents – and bond over a cup of hot chocolate and his newly gifted teddy bear. At about the same time, another call came in about a car that had been abandoned after it smashed into two parked vehicles. As it turned out, the car was in the name of the kid’s mother.
Police say that they had the kid speak to his mother over the phone, which is when he made a motion as if steering and then gestured to indicate a crash. They came to the conclusion – which was ultimately confirmed – that the kid woke up when his father left for work, went downstairs, stole his mother’s car keys and went for a short but very eventful drive. He crashed into two parked cars, which is when he got out and started wandering the street.
When both parents arrived at the station, the officers took them out into the parking lot and asked the boy if he knew how to start a car. “The child opened the car with the key and put the key in the ignition. He started the car, moved his left foot to the clutch and hit the gas,” the police say on social media. “Fortunately, this mini driver's adventure has come to an end with a sizzle.”
Indeed, cases like this one aren’t rare. Kids as early as 6 have made headlines before for stealing their parents’ car to go on joyrides, but this next Max Verstappen must hold the unofficial record for the youngest driver. Certain skills can’t be learned, you have to be born with them.
