4 Marvel's "Eternals" Hero Gets Behind the Wheel of a Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance

2 Laid Out 2022 Lexus LX Tries to Hide Ultra Luxury Excess With CGI “Shadow Line”

1 2022 Lexus LX “Black Edition” Shows It's Time for the Virtual Murdered-Out Look

Here are 10 Epic Lexus Vehicles Inspired by Marvel Studios "Eternals" Movie

With a little over two weeks left to go until Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film "Eternals" hits the theaters, Lexus has unveiled 10 custom-wrapped vehicles inspired by the movie's superheroes. Each machine was created to represent each Eternal's unique armor design and superpower. 11 photos



And because Kigo couldn't be the only one to get a car to match his power, each Eternal got a customized Lexus vehicle. They all come with a golden glow that emanates from their grilles and underbodies, reflecting the characters' shared energy signature as seen in the film.



"Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing.



The lineup includes a



And let's not forget one of the film's most powerful characters, Sersi (played by Gemma Chan), who has gotten an equally powerful car, the Lexus RC F.



Gilgamesh (played by Don Lee), the strongest Eternal, is paired with an LX that fits him like a glove. Since it's a technologically advanced car, the vehicle was also paired with the technological guru of the team: Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry).



Lexus' flagship luxury sedan, the LS, matches Ikaris (played by Richard Madden) because he's considered the tactical leader of the Eternals.



Can you guess what the fastest superhero, Makkari (played by Lauren Ridloff), has gotten? Well, it's clearly Lexus' quickest car: the RC F Track Edition, which can go from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 4 seconds.



Sprite, played by Lia McHugh, has the ability to cast illusions, and the NX, a crossover that can do anything, is an excellent match for her. Likewise, Angelina Jolie's character, Thena, is a perfect match for the sleek and elegant



These customized vehicles will be featured in various events and media extensions that will lead up to the movie's debut. The upcoming "Eternals" movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 5th. Recently, Lexus released a new commercial , which saw Kumail Nanjiani's character Kingo deal with confusing road signs, double-parked cars, and pedestrians. The superhero was caught up in a very humorous situation while trying to find a safe parking spot for its Lexus IS 500 sport sedan in a city that was slowly being destroyed by a huge battle raging nearby.And because Kigo couldn't be the only one to get a car to match his power, each Eternal got a customized Lexus vehicle. They all come with a golden glow that emanates from their grilles and underbodies, reflecting the characters' shared energy signature as seen in the film."Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing.The lineup includes a Lexus GX 460 , which is paired with Ajak (played by Salma Hayek) and Druig (played by Barry Keoghan). Both characters show super strength and stamina, so one of the brand's most capable SUVs was the perfect choice for them.And let's not forget one of the film's most powerful characters, Sersi (played by Gemma Chan), who has gotten an equally powerful car, the Lexus RC F.Gilgamesh (played by Don Lee), the strongest Eternal, is paired with an LX that fits him like a glove. Since it's a technologically advanced car, the vehicle was also paired with the technological guru of the team: Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry).Lexus' flagship luxury sedan, the LS, matches Ikaris (played by Richard Madden) because he's considered the tactical leader of the Eternals.Can you guess what the fastest superhero, Makkari (played by Lauren Ridloff), has gotten? Well, it's clearly Lexus' quickest car: the RC F Track Edition, which can go from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 4 seconds.Sprite, played by Lia McHugh, has the ability to cast illusions, and the NX, a crossover that can do anything, is an excellent match for her. Likewise, Angelina Jolie's character, Thena, is a perfect match for the sleek and elegant Lexus LC 500 These customized vehicles will be featured in various events and media extensions that will lead up to the movie's debut. The upcoming "Eternals" movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 5th.

load press release