Slammed Lexus LC 500 on Big Wheels Is a Guilty Pleasure

This modded premium compact coupe is a bit more on the restraint side. It features only a set of aftermarket wheels and a revised ground clearance, and my God, it looks good – or at least this is what this writer thinks, if it matters.Now, personal opinions aside, the Lexus LC 500 in question got its running shoes from Avant Garde wheels. They are called the SR10, are available in different finishes and sizes, from 17 to 22 inches in diameter, and can already be found on different cars.The wheelmaker has shared a few pics of other models on its official website, such as the BMW M3 E46, Nissan GT-R, Chrysler 300S and Audi A4 Avant, all of which feature the same set.Clearing leaves won’t be an issue for this LC 500 , because instead of getting lowering springs, which are the more affordable option, its owner chose to equip it with an adjustable air suspension.This is where they seem to have drawn the line, because everything else looks stock, and we have no complaints about anything. But you already know that, so let’s move on to different things, such as the MSRP of the car in the United States.For the LC 500 Coupe , equipped with the 471, 5.0-liter V8, which does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds, you are looking at a minimum of $93,050. Pricey, nonetheless, but still more affordable than the 354 HP LC 500h, which starts at $97,610.The LC 500 Convertible comes from $101,100, and the LC 500 Inspiration Series is a $110,420 affair, at least. The LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series sits at the top of the range, with an MSRP of $119,900.