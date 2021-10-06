Lexus Releases Custom Fender Stratocaster With LC 500 Inspired Paint Job

We have a special place in our hearts for tacky automaker-branded merchandise that has absolutely nothing at all to do with cars. Most of these items are completely useless, but at least with the latest collaboration between iconic guitar manufacturer Fender and Lexus can at least play a decent Led Zepplin solo.
Who on earth knows how this odd-couple relationship between two American multinational companies came to be. But a Stratocaster is not just any old six-string, and a coat of paint inspired by the exclusive Lexus LC 500 Inspiration series coupe and convertible can only add to its infinitely cool aesthetic.
By some inexplicable phenomenon that none of us are qualified to explain, the pain on the guitar does not consist of any blue material. Distortion and interference of light between layers of colorless material to provide a stunning finish, it suits the guitar as much as it does the car.
The neck of this Stratocaster is honed from a single piece of maple wood and finished in a high-quality urethane material to protect against day-to-day use. The fingerboard is made of polished Richlite, a composite material known for its tonal properties, a modern composite material used by the Fender Custom Shop™ for the first time. Richlite is known for its sweet-sounding acoustical properties and its resistance to repeated use.
“When we saw the first iteration of this Stratocaster®, we couldn’t believe how well it matched the original LC 500 Inspiration Series,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. “It’s amazing to see this partnership come together based on our respective brands’ mutual admiration for one another. Seeing our Structural Blue color represented in this Stratocaster® guitar illustrates endless possibilities of creativity, and we’re honored to have been a part of this creation.”
One 200 total Lexus RC 500 Inspiration editions will ever be made, so you’re probably just as likely to see one out in the wild as you are one of these stunning-looking Stratocasters. If you do see one, you’ll immediately identify it by its true one-of-a-kind shade of blue. Or because the custom vinyl case has the Lexus badge sewn into the inside lining.
