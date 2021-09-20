Why a Tesla Model X and a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Can Make a Perfect Garage

Jeep-Branded Electric Guitar Is Made of 100-Year Old Wood, Is Now Available to Pre-Order

Those who pre-order the guitar now will be able to play it sometime in December, as it takes approximately 90 days to build. The price of the custom instrument is $2,900. Jeep is already thinking about winter holidays, joining forces with guitar manufacturer Wallace Detroit Guitars, for a special instrument that is Jeep-branded. It’s an electric guitar that is made of repurposed old-growth wood from historic abandoned buildings in Detroit. It is in fact the only type of wood used by the guitar brand and it is usually over 100 years old.Vintage in sound and looks, the beautiful guitar features Jeep’s version of the U.S. Army star on the front and the engraved and hand-painted Jeep logo on the back, along with the topographical map of Detroit city.The guitar is equipped with a single coil pickup in the bridge position and a humbucker one for the neck, which also showcases a graphic of Jeep’s iconic grille. There is also a guitar strap included, made of recycled car seat belts.To celebrate the launch of the one-of-a-kind instrument, a custom track was created by Detroit-based rock band Detroit Dreamers. “Dreamers” was performed by the music group at the car maker’s Mack Assembly Plant in the city. The track is now available on all digital platforms.This collaboration was apparently the idea of Wallace Detroit Guitars and Detroit Dreamers. According to Olivier Francois, Global CMO at Stellantis, it represents a great opportunity for fans to own a unique work of art that also acknowledges their passion for the Jeep brand. At the same time, it can also be seen as a celebration of the city’s history of music and its automotive roots, as they are both revered in Detroit.Those who pre-order the guitar now will be able to play it sometime in December, as it takes approximately 90 days to build. The price of the custom instrument is $2,900.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

