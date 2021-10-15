More on this:

Laid Out 2022 Lexus LX Tries to Hide Ultra Luxury Excess With CGI “Shadow Line”

It hasn’t been long since Toyota officially introduced in the Middle East its third J300 musketeer. And the all-new 2022 Lexus LX is already turning into an all-out virtual artist feast. A subtle one, at least for now. 11 photos SUV during a world premiere event held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. fans, meanwhile, had to settle for an online reveal. But that’s virtually all we need.



After all, the Toyota Land Cruiser and Tundra J300 sibling was eagerly expected as the only SUV to continue the extensive line of legendary off-roaders in North America. And, until first deliveries commence (without delays, hopefully), it’s time for the 2022 LX 600 to start making the rounds with the automotive world’s eager pixel masters.



After first seeing the luxury SUV



OEM automotive designers seem to have a propensity for radiator grille-related polemics. After all, Lexus probably doesn’t want to be left out of the controversial spotlight by those pesky German competitors, right? So, the 2022 LX 600 features a humongous, odd grille design for its newly introduced Ultra Luxury grade.



Frankly, although completely unofficial, the virtual take from Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master behind the kelsonik account on social media, is a lot better. Or, at least, a lot subtler. Besides, the LX 600 also looks cooler than stock via the CGI expert’s signature “Shadow Line”



And then, it’s just something entirely mesmerizing about hulking frame-based SUVs going for a





View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAR DESIGN | RENDERINGS (@kelsonik) Toyota officially presented the fourth-generation premiumduring a world premiere event held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. fans, meanwhile, had to settle for an online reveal. But that’s virtually all we need.After all, the Toyota Land Cruiser and Tundra J300 sibling was eagerly expected as the only SUV to continue the extensive line of legendary off-roaders in North America. And, until first deliveries commence (without delays, hopefully), it’s time for the 2022 LX 600 to start making the rounds with the automotive world’s eager pixel masters.After first seeing the luxury SUV virtually transplant its front fascia on the 2022 Tundra to become the highly improbable America-enticing “TX” pickup truck, now it’s time for an elegant transformation. And, oddly enough, just a few subtle changes later, and the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury doesn't look as if the designers stole a vertical barbeque grill from a party anymore.OEM automotive designers seem to have a propensity for radiator grille-related polemics. After all, Lexus probably doesn’t want to be left out of the controversial spotlight by those pesky German competitors, right? So, the 2022 LX 600 features a humongous, odd grille design for its newly introduced Ultra Luxury grade.Frankly, although completely unofficial, the virtual take from Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master behind the kelsonik account on social media, is a lot better. Or, at least, a lot subtler. Besides, the LX 600 also looks cooler than stock via the CGI expert’s signature “Shadow Line” transformations , which include blacking out the chrome trim along with the grille.And then, it’s just something entirely mesmerizing about hulking frame-based SUVs going for a lowered , street car appearance... Or is the illusion so enticing because of the nicer, larger aftermarket wheels?

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury. Gallery includes official images of 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury.