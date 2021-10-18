Remembering the Audi Quattro S1 E2, the Most Iconic Group B Rally Car

It’s Hard Not to Fall in Love With This Numbers-Matching 1973 Norton Commando 850

One does not simply look at a vintage Commando without wishing to ride it.



If you’re into British classics, we bet you’d love to see this retro icon parked in your garage! On that note, we’ll have you know the restored head-turner is going under the hammer at this very moment, and you’d need something in the neighborhood of four grand to best the top bid (for now). This gorgeous Commando will be listed on As you browse this article’s photo gallery, you will be greeted by a '73 MY Norton Commando 850 that almost looks as good as new, save for some cosmetic blemishes. For starters, the bodywork appears to have been coated in a layer of youthful paint under current ownership, while the bike's shock absorbers, turn signals, and the front fender was replaced with modern alternatives.Following a comprehensive rebuild, the wheels were enveloped in a classy pair of K180 tires from Dunlop’s catalog. In terms of powertrain upgrades, the Commando’s numbers-matching mill received a myriad of higher-spec goodies, such as a Pazon Sure-Fire electronic ignition setup, Premier carburetors from Ama,l and a Podtronics regulator/rectifier, among other items.The engine exhales via a fresh pair of polished exhaust headers that sport reverse megaphone mufflers. Furthermore, the machine’s clutch, forks, and wiring harness have all been refurbished to keep things running smoothly. As for its general characteristics, the 1973 Norton Commando 850 is brought to life by a four-stroke 828cc parallel-twin powerplant, with a compression ratio of 8.5:1 and two valves per cylinder head.At approximately 6,250 rpm, the air-cooled fiend is capable of delivering 51 horses to a four-speed gearbox, which turns the rear 19-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. Upon reaching the ground, this state of affairs gives Norton’s jewel the ability to hit a top speed of 119 mph (191 kph). Finally, the specimen’s curb weight is rated at 487 pounds (221 kg).If you’re into British classics, we bet you’d love to see this retro icon parked in your garage! On that note, we’ll have you know the restored head-turner is going under the hammer at this very moment, and you’d need something in the neighborhood of four grand to best the top bid (for now). This gorgeous Commando will be listed on Bring A Trailer until October 23, so be sure to make up your mind before it’s too late.

