Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Drops Monster Donuts, Bounces Off the Limiter

Who doesn't like donuts? Sure, there might be one or two fitness enthusiasts who would rather stay away from such delights, but we're here to deliver the kind of donuts that burn calories and it all has to do with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3.

Well, the time has come to show you the 2018 GT3 roasting its rear tires. The feat we're talking about took place over the weekend, with the hostilities happening at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.



We're looking at a Guards Red example of the Neunelfer, with the delicious color being the launch hue of the GT Division animal.



With the new 4.0-liter motor of the 2018 GT3 being based on the heart of the GT3 Cup racecar, the flat-six can handle plenty of abuse and this is exactly what happens here, with the boxer bouncing off the limiter as the rear-engined beast spins, engulfing the Goodwood tarmac in its precious tire smoke. For the record, we're dealing with a PDK car here, as manual examples of the Zuffenhausen hero won't enter production until September.



And, even with the mediocre audio quality of this Facebook clip, the more aggressive soundtrack of the Gen 2 model is obvious.



Since grabbing some donuts can easily lead to a binging episode, you should know that we have you covered. So, if this Porsche GT spinning moment will leave you wishing for... even more donuts, we'll remind you that we recently delivered a similar delight featuring the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.



And, with the two performing the tail-happy shenanigans in the same place, comparing them is only natural. So you shouldn't feel guilty for mentally pitting the naturally aspirated muscle of the GT3 to the brutish twin-turbo aura of the GT2 RS.



After all, even Lamborghini drivers put on a little



