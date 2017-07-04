autoevolution

YouTuber Shmee150 Buys 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, Is It the Rumored Touring Package?

4 Jul 2017, 12:43 UTC ·
by
The latest aficionado to have been swept off his feet by the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is Shmee150, with the YouTuber having recently let it slip that he has ordered such a Neunelfer.
Of course, the first question that comes to mind has to do with the transmission choice for the vlogger's GT3. And there are at least two hints towards the fact that Shmee will play with the six-speed manual that makes the Gen 2 GT3 so special among Porsche's GT cars these days.

For one thing, the camera aficionado explained that his car will land early next year and we know that stick shift examples are set to enter production in September.

Then there's the fact that Shmee used to own a Cayman GT4 and we can imagine he's lusting for the uber-precise mechanical action delivered by the shifter of the mid-engined special.

"Having applied for the face-lift 991.2 911 GT3 earlier this year around the launch, I didn't know if it would be possible to make the list. My car will arrive in early 2018, in a spec I hope you're going to like but there will be plenty more on that front to come," Shmee explained.

Who knows? Since the man loves to put plenty of miles on his cars, perhaps he's gone for the yet-unconfirmed GT3 Touring Package.

If you're in the market for a go-fast machine these days, it's difficult not to consider a Neunelfer. 2017 will go down in history as the year of the 991.2 specials.

While we've already met the GT3 and the GT2 RS, we are now looking forward to checking out the production incarnation of the GT3 RS. We brought you the latest spyshots of the Rennsport Neunelfer earlier today, with the Frankfurt Motor Show in September being a likely venue for the arrival of the track-savvy boxer wielder.

