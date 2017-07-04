autoevolution

2018 Porsche Cayenne Prototype Suggests Full-Width Taillights, Reveals Grille

4 Jul 2017, 9:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Porsche is almost ready to take the veil off the 2018 Cayenne and the latest prototype sighting brings us at least two new features to discuss.
20 photos
2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype2018 Porsche Cayenne prototype
Sure, this isn't a set of 911 spyshots, but there's nothing wrong with starting our description at the posterior of the Porscha. Especially since, if we judge by the camo covering the middle section of the tailgate, it looks like the third-generation Cayenne will get full-width taillights.

Nods to past Zuffenhausen icons aside, we've already seen this feature on contemporary production Porsches (2017 Panamera), concept cars (Mission E), as well as prototypes (2019 Neunelfer and 2018/2019 Macan). As such, it seems only natural for the next Cayenne to display such a styling feature.

The other novelty shown by the test car we're looking at is also related to the styling department, as we can now check out the production front grille. The LED daytime running lights are still missing, though - here's another prototype that gives us an idea of how this element might look.

You shouldn't be surprised to find out that the 2018 Cayenne will be both sportier and cozier than the car it replaces.

On the go-fast side, it's enough to mention the new Turbo S E-Hybrid flagship, with the German automaker having already confirmed that the SUV will borrow the 680 hp gas-electric powertrain of the Panamera range-topper.

As for the comfort, the mid-cycle revamp for the outgoing Cayenne saw Porsche introducing features such as softer seats and the let's-spoil-the-occupants treatment will be given a significant boost for the all-new model.

The new MLB platform of the VW Group provides plenty of room for adjustment (it will end up serving models ranging from the VW Touareg to the Lamborghini Urus, remember?) and we can't wait to see how Porsche tweaks the architecture for its high-riding model.

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is expected to land in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show and we'll certainly get deeper under its skin by then.
2018 porsche cayenne Porsche SUV spyshots Porsche Cayenne
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance