2018 Porsche Cayenne Prototype Suggests Full-Width Taillights, Reveals Grille

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is expected to land in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show and we'll certainly get deeper under its skin by then. Sure, this isn't a set of 911 spyshots, but there's nothing wrong with starting our description at the posterior of the Porscha. Especially since, if we judge by the camo covering the middle section of the tailgate, it looks like the third-generation Cayenne will get full-width taillights.Nods to past Zuffenhausen icons aside, we've already seen this feature on contemporary production Porsches (2017 Panamera), concept cars (Mission E), as well as prototypes ( 2019 Neunelfer and 2018/2019 Macan ). As such, it seems only natural for the next Cayenne to display such a styling feature.The other novelty shown by the test car we're looking at is also related to the styling department, as we can now check out the production front grille. The LED daytime running lights are still missing, though - here's another prototype that gives us an idea of how this element might look.You shouldn't be surprised to find out that the 2018 Cayenne will be both sportier and cozier than the car it replaces.On the go-fast side, it's enough to mention the new Turbo S E-Hybrid flagship, with the German automaker having already confirmed that thewill borrow the 680 hp gas-electric powertrain of the Panamera range-topper.As for the comfort, the mid-cycle revamp for the outgoing Cayenne saw Porsche introducing features such as softer seats and the let's-spoil-the-occupants treatment will be given a significant boost for the all-new model.The new MLB platform of the VW Group provides plenty of room for adjustment (it will end up serving models ranging from the VW Touareg to the Lamborghini Urus , remember?) and we can't wait to see how Porsche tweaks the architecture for its high-riding model.The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is expected to land in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show and we'll certainly get deeper under its skin by then.