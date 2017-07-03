autoevolution

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Did Monster PDK Donuts at Goodwood, Nobody Noticed

If you're among those who were kept awake at night by the arrival of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and you enjoyed its Goodwood dynamic introduction but missed the glorious donuts the Widowmaker dropped at the British event, there's no reason to fret. In fact, we're here to bring you a reason to jump for joy.
First of all, very few people on the Internet seem to have noticed the tire-smoking shenanigan that saw the 700 hp beast punishing its rear tires during the madness that is the FOS.

For reasons that escape us, most websites that put the 991.2 GT2 RS and "Goodwood donuts" into the same sentence were focused on the unsuccessful spin attempt that took place during the Neunelfer's Hillclimb run.

The issue probably had to do with the driver not properly disabling the electronics, a mistake that happens to be common in the age of control electronics.

Nevertheless, anybody who knows a thing or two about the Earl of March's annual velocity fest is aware of the fact that the best donuts are delivered via the back door.

You know, the place where the contraptions attending the event are supposed to turn quietly. That area has already given us a splendid Lamborghini "factory drifting battle" this year and now we're back on the matter to show you the majestic smoking show the Rennsport Neunelfer delivered over there.

The stunt even involved a bit of PDK hooning, with its final part seeing the driver stepping on both pedals at the same time. So, when properly manhandled, King Kong (this is the works nickname of the new GT2 RS) can leave its lap time grip obsession behind and turn into one hell of a spinner. Well, we have a question for all those who expected otherwise - what were you thinking?

