Is This The 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo? Prototype Has V8 Sound on Nurburgring

At least that's what the deep growl of the high-riding machine, with its V8 aroma, has led us to believe. With the help of the video below, you can check out the, with the said aural adventure arriving as the Porscha works to find grip on a soaking wet track.As with the 2017 Panamera, the Cayenne Turbo will be animated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. On the sedan, this delivers 550 horses and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of twist. And yes, the latter figures means you can look 2018 911 GT2 RS owners in the eye and tell them your car has more torque.It's impossible to put the next-gen Cayenne and the Nurburgring in the same sentence without mentioning the SUV lap record.You see, Porsche and Alfa Romeo are currently engaged in a more or less official battle for the said accolade.The record currently sits with the outgoing Cayenne Turbo S, with the 570 hp high-riding machine having managed to lap the Green Hell in under eight minutes - the feat was announced back in 2015.With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q now lapping the Nordschleife, it's only a matter of time until the 510 hp Italian, which is considerably lighter, grabs the title.Nevertheless, once Zuffenhausen introduces the third incarnation of the Cayenne, the Turbo might just bring the record back to Germany. And we could also talk about the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid, which has already been confirmed by the automaker, but that's another story for another time.