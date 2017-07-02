Next-Generation Porsche 911 Prototype Has a Moment on Nurburgring, Goes Sliding

No mom, it's not just a phase. The rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer will always make the machine one hell of a dancer. And we've got proof that the 992 incarnation of the 911 hasn't lost its tail-happy character, even with the rumors talking about the engine getting one or two inches closer to the center of the car.

7 photos



In the first part of the clip below, which also includes other prototypes doing their thing on the Ring, you'll get to see the tail of a 2019 Porsche 911 tester stepping out in what looks like an episode that required electronic intervention.



Make no mistake, though, the wider tracks, which are just a part of the chassis upgrades brought by the generation change, will make the 992 a memorable handler. Factor in the next incarnation of the PDK, which delivers



And it's enough to check out the monstrous Ring performance of the current 991.2 models to get an idea of just how quick the next car will be.



For instance, the current Porsche 911 Carrera S can lap the Green Hell in 7:30 and that time was recorded before the sportscar received the Power Kit that takes it from 420 to 450 hp, while also involving dynamic engine mounts.Let's not forget the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo

We'll remind you that Zuffenhausen engineers are also testing the



The 992 incarnation of the Neunelfer is now well into its development, which means engineers can push the prototypes hard on the Green Hell. And with the infamous German track's weather being as capricious as ever, the test cars recently went through a testing session in the wet.In the first part of the clip below, which also includes other prototypes doing their thing on the Ring, you'll get to see the tail of a 2019 Porsche 911 tester stepping out in what looks like an episode that required electronic intervention.Make no mistake, though, the wider tracks, which are just a part of the chassis upgrades brought by the generation change, will make the 992 a memorable handler. Factor in the next incarnation of the PDK, which delivers unimaginably quick shifts and we end up with a winner.And it's enough to check out the monstrous Ring performance of the current 991.2 models to get an idea of just how quick the next car will be.For instance, the current Porsche 911 Carrera S can lap the Green Hell in 7:30 and that time was recorded before the sportscar received the Power Kit that takes it from 420 to 450 hp, while also involving dynamic engine mounts.We'll remind you that Zuffenhausen engineers are also testing the Turbo incarnation of the 992 911 on the Nurburgring these days. Unlike the Carrera models, though, the 911 Turbo is still in the test mule phase, so we're looking at a 991.2 body that hides next-gen mechanical bits. Oh and let's not forget the added foam bits for the wheel tolerance tests...