Porsche 911 Turbo 992 Spied on Nurburgring, Prototype Shows Wider Tracks

There has never been a bad time to be a Porsche Neunelfer aficionado and yet this year seems like a particularly sweet period for those in love with the 911. Not only is Zuffenhausen almost ready to roll out 991.2 specials such as the GT2 RS and the GT3 Touring Package, but the next-generation 911 is also under development. And we're here to give you a fresh look at a 992 Porsche 911 Turbo prototype.

5 photos



As highlighted by previous



Oh, and if we factor in the expectations regarding the engine getting one or two inches closer to the center of the car, things sound even sweeter.



When it comes to the look of the rear-engined animal, we must leave the chassis mule seen here behind and turn to the spy material showing the 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Cabriolet, which already incorporate the 992 design.



Given the age of the current 911 Turbo flat-six design, Porsche could come up with an all-new unit for the 992. In fact, the rumor mill has gone as far as speculating that the 3.8-liter unit will be slightly downsized, but you have to add the mandatory grain of salt.



As such, we're expecting the



We should see the next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo leaving the test mule stage behind by the end of the year and we can't wait to lay our eyes on the resulting mix, which will involve the widebody appearance of the Turbo and the



The test car has been doing its thing on the Nurburgring this week and, judging by the look of the fat fenders, the German engineers are currently performing wheel tolerance tests.As highlighted by previous sightings of next-gen 911 Turbo prototypes, the 992 will pack more generous tracks, thus pushing its driving dynamics further than ever before.Oh, and if we factor in the expectations regarding the engine getting one or two inches closer to the center of the car, things sound even sweeter.When it comes to the look of the rear-engined animal, we must leave the chassis mule seen here behind and turn to the spy material showing the 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Cabriolet, which already incorporate the 992 design.Given the age of the current 911 Turbo flat-six design, Porsche could come up with an all-new unit for the 992. In fact, the rumor mill has gone as far as speculating that the 3.8-liter unit will be slightly downsized, but you have to add the mandatory grain of salt.As such, we're expecting the 2018 911 GT2 RS to bring a swansong incarnation of the current twin-turbo flat-six. The unit will reportedly jump from the 580 hp output it delivers on the Turbo S to at least 700 hp for the Rennsport Neunelfer, with the help of water spraying.We should see the next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo leaving the test mule stage behind by the end of the year and we can't wait to lay our eyes on the resulting mix, which will involve the widebody appearance of the Turbo and the retro-futuristic tail we've seen on the Carrera.