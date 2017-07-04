autoevolution

FCA's Ralph Gilles Praises 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Instagram, Talks Viper ACR

4 Jul 2017, 15:27 UTC ·
by
Before becoming Fiat Chrysler's Chief Designer, Ralph Gilles used to helm the SRT brand. It all happened in the (recent) days when the Viper used to be the company's halo car and it seems that the V10 topic just keep coming up in the executive's life.
The most recent example of this took place over the weekend, being delivered on Gilles' Instagram account. The designer has always been a keen aficionado, one whose not afraid to give other go-fast names in the industry the praise they deserve.

And since FCA's Design Director is also one of the most social media-savvy execs out there, the man took to Instagram over the weekend to applaud Porsche's 2018 911 GT2 RS.

He also added a message that, in our book, invites owners of the Rennsport Neunelfer to put some miles on the machine instead of giving it the garage queen treatment - we'll remind you that Gilles constantly attacks various tracks in his Viper ACR.

Well, it didn't take long until another Instragrammer mentioned the Viper ACR-E (the extreme aero pack-gifted incarnation of the ACR) in the comments section of the post, congradulating the executive for his effort.

And Gilles took the time to reply: "The true Glory goes to some black magic dealing engineers at SRT; Mike, Jeff, Eric, Erich, Chris and Matt... The Viper does enjoy some unique attributes that make it tough to beat. I just cleared the brush for them! Honestly their work is my affliction!"

Fortunately, it looks like we might just get to compare the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the Dodge Viper ACR-E on Nurburgring. While the Porsche will obviously drop a lap time sooner of later, we'll remind you that the now-discontinued American supercar enjoys the support of its fan base.

As such, a group of aficionados has successfuly crowdfunded a Viper ACR Nurburgring lap time adventure and we can't wait to get our hands on the V10 machine's Green Hell number.


 

I must give props and respect to @porsche for this latest 700hp RWD version of the 2018 991.2 GT2 RS, as shown at the #goodwoodfestivalofspeed this week. Sadly most all will be collected versus tracked!

A post shared by @ralphgilles on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche Dodge Viper ACR
