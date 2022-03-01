Gear Up, 2023 Nissan Z Production Allegedly Starts Soon, Deliveries From June

Over in Europe, Nissan is preoccupied with the 2022 Juke Hybrid, a complicated piece of technology that looks quirky and should provide low fuel consumption. But that is not nearly as exciting as the latest Nissan rumor.
Some might be eager to point out that Nissan’s seventh-generation iteration of the legendary Z series will become the most hyped enthusiast car of the year. Sure, there are not that many true sports cars left out there. Nonetheless, yours truly would gladly ditch most crossovers, SUVs, and trucks out there for a chance at tucking this retro-modern beauty inside the garage.
The fan love for the latest version was stocked by the Japanese automaker with teasers. Then the Z Proto, and more teasers for almost two years. Then, late last summer, the 2023 Nissan Z broke cover in U.S. specification ahead of the home turf reveal, which only occurred a few weeks ago at TAS 2022 (Tokyo Auto Salon).
Never mind the enticing Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto that joined the stage for some quick award grabbing and enthusiast soul-snatching. It appears, according to the newnissanz online forum, that this exhausting waiting game is nearly over. According to their reported launch timeline, Nissan will kick off series production sometime this month.
Then, in April, the first media drives have already been scheduled. Even better, the first month of 2022’s summer will finally see the alleged start of sales. Well, that looks promising. Although, even as the schedule was reportedly shared by a person working for a Nissan dealership, do take this with a pinch of salt.
Not just because we are dealing with the rumor mill. But also, because the global situation is more fluid than Earth’s primordial ocean was some millions of years ago. Anything could lead to a postponement, from the health crisis to cyberattacks, and from component woes to a last-minute production issue.
