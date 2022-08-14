Gatsby Rolls-Royce From the Film 'The Great Gatsby' Rolls Onto the Auction Block

The 1925 novel by American F. Scott Fitzgerald 'The Great Gatsby' is often described as the great American novel, with the Gatsby Rolls expertly illustrating the theme of the story.
Ironically, the novel sold just 25,000 copies during his lifetime but, over time, made its way onto high school reading lists and is still his publisher Scribner's most popular title. To date, the novel has sold 25 million copies worldwide and has been supported by several movie adaptations.
The most recent was Baz Luhrmann's 2013 film, starring Leonardo DeCaprio with the same title as the book. In the 1974 “The Great Gatsby” movie starred Robert Redford and Mia farrow. Following the story line of Fitzgerald's novel, the movie was set in the jazz age during the great depression on Long Island, New York.
The depiction of American over indulgence and greed was flaunted by a flamboyant inanimate cast member in the form of a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton. The perfect automobile to symbolize the pursuit of the American Dream in the roaring 20's.
This rich cream-colored Rolls-Royce was the actual car driven by Jay Gatsby, played by Redford in the Academy Award winning movie and is believed to be the only dual cowl model ever built by British luxury car manufacturer. It is the quintessential Rolls Royce of the era with a provenance that will surely command a high bidding at the Worldwide Auctioneers auctions Lot 637 on Saturday September, 3rd.
By way of comparison, the 'Bullitt' Mustang Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 film 'Bullitt' sold for over $3.74 million (3.643 million euros) at auction in 2020.
The Gatsby Rolls went through a complete 8-year restoration totaling over $800,000 (779,000 euros) with several Rolls-Royce experts taking part.
The classic Rolls, from a classic period in American history, and a unquestionable star of a classic film, will be certain to fetch a mighty sum once the hammer comes down.
