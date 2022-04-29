Big Barns Open Up to Reveal Dusty and Amazing Rolls-Royce, Buick Collection

What do Buicks and Rolls-Royces have in common? Well, "four wheels" seems to be the right answer, because these brands produce notably different vehicles. But this doesn't mean you can't like both. And if you do, you're not the only one.
A gentleman named Howard is a big fan of both classic Buick and Rolls-Royce models and he owns quite a few of them. Enough to fill up at two big barns. Located somewhere in the Appalachian Mountains, his car collection was recently documented by the folks over at Hagerty and it's amazing, to say the least.
And don't let the fact that he's keeping them locked up in barns. These dusty classics still run and most of them are still road-worthy. What's more, most of them are of the low-mileage and all-original variety.
Howard owns no fewer than five Rolls-Royces. His collection includes a couple of Silver Spirits from the 1980s and a 1974 Silver Shadow, but one of his barns is also home to a rare 1951 Silver Wraith. Yup, this one comes from the era when the British company was still using inline-six engines. It's not the most powerful Rolls-Royce out there, but it's downright gorgeous.
But Howard seems to love Buicks even more. Especially Roadmasters, Supers, and Specials from the 1950s. And I can't blame him because Buick made quite a few gorgeous cars in that era. He owns too many to list here, but you'll see at least seven of them in the video below.
But the collection extends beyond Buicks and Rolls-Royces. He also showcases a couple of Ford Model Ts, including a Touring car that looks like a proper barn find, as well as a handful of classics from other automakers.
And as it turns out, his stash extends well beyond these two barns and we might see the rest of his collection soon. Until then, hit the play button below to enjoy one of the coolest Buick hoards out there.
And don't let the fact that he's keeping them locked up in barns. These dusty classics still run and most of them are still road-worthy. What's more, most of them are of the low-mileage and all-original variety.
Howard owns no fewer than five Rolls-Royces. His collection includes a couple of Silver Spirits from the 1980s and a 1974 Silver Shadow, but one of his barns is also home to a rare 1951 Silver Wraith. Yup, this one comes from the era when the British company was still using inline-six engines. It's not the most powerful Rolls-Royce out there, but it's downright gorgeous.
But Howard seems to love Buicks even more. Especially Roadmasters, Supers, and Specials from the 1950s. And I can't blame him because Buick made quite a few gorgeous cars in that era. He owns too many to list here, but you'll see at least seven of them in the video below.
But the collection extends beyond Buicks and Rolls-Royces. He also showcases a couple of Ford Model Ts, including a Touring car that looks like a proper barn find, as well as a handful of classics from other automakers.
And as it turns out, his stash extends well beyond these two barns and we might see the rest of his collection soon. Until then, hit the play button below to enjoy one of the coolest Buick hoards out there.