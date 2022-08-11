Boss Style 101: Black Phantom on 26s and a Contrasting Orange Interior

The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have things lined up like a charm. They have built an extensive reputation in terms of exclusive design/build projects and also love social media.
Plus, they’re funny and relaxed in front of the camera or during podcasts, have a traditional YouTube vlog episode out and about every few days in between, work right in the heart of Los Angeles, California on Sunset Blvd., and whatnot. You would think that’s enough to sum it up, right?
Well, guess again, since they also do quick training sessions when it comes to boss style. Their latest (involuntary) 101 is very simple: after showing Billie Eilish’s first and favorite car (the quick teaser video is also embedded below), they just dropped a British ultra-luxury bomb on us. That would be a stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom limousine all dressed up in a serious black coating (even the windows), save for the humongous 26-inch wheels!
But, of course, that is not all. It might be needless to say after you check out the gallery and ogle freely at the majestic finish, though just having a chromed set of aftermarket wheels go on a contrasting spree against the dark, lowered body demeanor might not be enough to complete the boss picture. Instead, you also need to carefully choose the interior trim – and this orange cockpit sure looks like Hermes to our eyes…
Alas, maybe this 26-inch equipped posh Rolls does not convince you to join the UK side of the customization realm. No worries, RDB’s latest vlog episode also includes a stellar Mercedes-Maybach S 580 opposite (briefly seen from the four-minute mark), which is not only the epitome of German luxury but also equally polished and dressed up in white this time around. Now, which of them is your ritzy aftermarket cup of tea?
