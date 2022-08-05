Mark Wahlberg's Ride to Gym in Vegas Is Fit for a Champ, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

There’s never a day off from working out for Mark Wahlberg. In fact, the actor has revealed he’s staying in shape with two workouts a day. He recently hit the gym in Vegas, and his ride there was a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Working out has a lot of health benefits, but it doesn’t always come easy to get started. Not for 51-year-old actor Mark Wahlberg, who has kept his shredded body over the years with intense workout routines.
In a new series of videos on Instagram posted over the weekend, Wahlberg revealed that he’s actually doing two workouts a day: “After this workout, we’re going to F45 in Vegas, baby,” he said in one of the videos. “This is just a little warm-up, little cardio, little abs, and then F45 for the greatest workout.” The F45 gym chain is just one of the many businesses in which the actor owns stakes.
On August 4, he returned to the gym, documenting his road there, which included a luxury ride: a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC with a black exterior and brown-beige upholstery interior.
After doing strenuous workouts there, there’s nothing better than hopping in a comfortable ride on your way home, and the Maybach is all about luxury and comfort. Plus, it comes with quite a performance, thanks to its 4.0-liter V8 engine, which works alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The system delivers 549 horsepower (557 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive.
The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC can go from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
A few hours after returning from the gym, the actor took out the SUV again, this time, enjoying it from the back seat, captioning it: “Little me time.” It’s unclear whether Walhberg owns this SUV, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all, since he likes luxurious cars, like his two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead.
