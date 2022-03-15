Rolls-Royce to Boost Space Exploration With an Autonomous Nuclear Micro-Reactor

The UK has taken its mission to become one of the leaders in the space industry seriously. Until the upcoming launch of a rocket from British soil, a historic first, the country’s Space Agency is funding several research projects. A recent round of investments includes a Rolls-Royce project that aims to bring sustainable power to space.
During the British Science Week, taking place until March 20, the UK’s Science and Innovation Minister George Freeman announced that 13 new projects will be awarded a total of £2 million ($2.6 million). Among them is “The Power to Explore,” a Rolls-Royce space reactor program. The aerospace giant is currently developing a nuclear micro-reactor that could be used for powering the generation of water, oxygen, and fuel, for solar exploration.
This future power station that is designed to work just as well on Earth as in space, is described as “uniquely deployable, safe and autonomous.” The company hasn’t yet revealed technical details about the micro-reactor that’s currently being developed, but it’s presented as a power-dense solution that can not only provide sustainable power for exploring other planets, but it could also power spacecraft in the future.
Rolls-Royce and the UK Space Agency announced in 2021 the launch of a pioneering study related to nuclear power for space exploration. “Space nuclear power and propulsion is a game-changing concept that could unlock future deep-space missions that take us to Mars and beyond,” said Dr. Graham Turnock, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency.
Other areas that the Rolls-Royce program is focusing on are decay heat and high-Mach propulsion systems. Decay heat, which is the heat that can be released for decades through the natural decay of nuclear material, could be used to power future innovative systems with impressive life spans. Through this recent funding, adding up to £249,000 ($324,000) for Rolls-Royce, the company will advance its micro-reactor for space.
Other projects that were funded through the UK Space Agency include innovative imaging technology and communication tools for astronauts.
