Forget About the Old Paint, ŠKODA Has a New Environmental-Friendly Recipe

Just as the skin is the human protector against harmful external factors, so is the paint of a car that protects it and makes it always look beautiful. But unlike human skin, the colored outer layer of a vehicle has harmed the environment over the years. ŠKODA is taking care of it now!
It is not surprising that the attention and care for the environment went to the car painting area since, for example, 720 tons of material brought by trucks over a distance of 50,000 km leave behind a considerable carbon footprint each year. But ŠKODA has now found an innovative solution: minimizing the amount of primer used in the painting process of a car, thus applying a much thinner layer while maintaining the same quality.
"By applying a thinner layer of paint, we save 720 tonnes of material per year without making any compromises in terms of quality. The savings will eliminate approximately 50,000 kilometers that would otherwise be covered by trucks carrying material from the supplier," explains Christian Putz, quality control leader for vehicle exteriors in ŠKODA Purchasing.
This new primer is obtained by mixing the same four classic ingredients: pigment, binder, filler, and solvent, where the solvent is water. The latter is an advantage for the environment compared to the harmful solvents used until now, such as lacquer, urethane, or enamel, which contain many VOCs (volatile organic compounds) that pollute the air. It's not like they found some super ultra magical ingredient, but the magic is found in the amount of each component used, a secret that they obviously won't reveal to us because that's what magic is, right?
The new recipe was tested for 10 months, during which the cars painted with the new primer were exposed to various weather conditions and temperatures. The results of these tests were positive in terms of durability, thus giving confidence to the company's experts to apply the key to success in the other steps of the painting process.
ŠKODA AUTO invested 214.5 million euros in the paint shop in Mladá Boleslav in August 2019. Its innovative technologies and processes earned the 'Special Award – Excellent Start-up of a New Paint Shop' in 2021.
P.S.: did you know that each of the four layers that make up a car's paint is as thin as human hair?
[VIMEO=https://player.vimeo.com/video/750614902?h=d8630af5a1&dnt=1&app_id=122963]
"By applying a thinner layer of paint, we save 720 tonnes of material per year without making any compromises in terms of quality. The savings will eliminate approximately 50,000 kilometers that would otherwise be covered by trucks carrying material from the supplier," explains Christian Putz, quality control leader for vehicle exteriors in ŠKODA Purchasing.
This new primer is obtained by mixing the same four classic ingredients: pigment, binder, filler, and solvent, where the solvent is water. The latter is an advantage for the environment compared to the harmful solvents used until now, such as lacquer, urethane, or enamel, which contain many VOCs (volatile organic compounds) that pollute the air. It's not like they found some super ultra magical ingredient, but the magic is found in the amount of each component used, a secret that they obviously won't reveal to us because that's what magic is, right?
The new recipe was tested for 10 months, during which the cars painted with the new primer were exposed to various weather conditions and temperatures. The results of these tests were positive in terms of durability, thus giving confidence to the company's experts to apply the key to success in the other steps of the painting process.
ŠKODA AUTO invested 214.5 million euros in the paint shop in Mladá Boleslav in August 2019. Its innovative technologies and processes earned the 'Special Award – Excellent Start-up of a New Paint Shop' in 2021.
P.S.: did you know that each of the four layers that make up a car's paint is as thin as human hair?
[VIMEO=https://player.vimeo.com/video/750614902?h=d8630af5a1&dnt=1&app_id=122963]