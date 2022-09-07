Future Skoda Baby EV SUV Imagined With Vision 7S Concept Styling

Volkswagen AG intends to snatch Tesla’s EV crown in the coming years. Former big kahuna Herbert Diess recently acknowledged that it’s going to be a tight race as VW aims to dethrone the American automaker by 2025.
The German automaker that controls a truckload of subsidiaries won’t succeed without a model offensive across all brands, including Skoda.
The Czech brand has already teased its vision for the EV onslaught with the Vision 7S Concept, a seven-seat SUV that could sit in showrooms alongside the combustion-engined Kodiaq. The peeps in Mlada Boleslav intend to roll out three all-electric models by 2026 as part of a multi-billion-euro investment in e-mobility and digitalization over the next half-decade.
“The Vision 7S is the forerunner of our new design language that we’ll be rolling out across the entire product portfolio over the coming years,” declared Martin Jahn, the board member in charge of sales and marketing.
Skoda made it clear that it’s rolling out a small car, an SUV with a compact footprint, and a family-sized crossover based on the Vision 7S. Regarding the smallest of these models, word has it that it’s going to be a jacked-up hatchback that Skoda will market as a crossover. Pixel artist Bernhard Reichel imagined the newcomer as a crossover with Vision 7S influences, but do remember that the design of the real deal hasn’t been finalized yet.
Speaking at the unveiling of the Volkswagen ID. LIFE last year, Ralf Brandstätter made it clear that the production model will get sister models from Cupra and Skoda. The chief executive officer of the Volkswagen brand also let it slip that Volkswagen will provide the platform and technology, SEAT will develop the cars, and the CARIAD division will deliver the software.
Last, but certainly not least, former Skoda chief executive officer Thomas Schafer said that Skoda’s baby EV will differ from its platform siblings by means of maximized dimensions and practicality. The platform in question is the MEB Small, previously known as the MEB Entry and MEB Lite.
