BrightDrop Unveils the Trace Grocery eCart, Purpose-Built for the Online Grocery Industry

While the General Motors-owned brand, BrightDrop, has mostly made the headlines so far with its electric delivery vans, the company has also been busy developing an ergonomically-designed electric cart. The Trace Grocery was recently unveiled as the company’s first product that's been purpose-built for online grocery and retail order fulfillment.
The e-commerce sector is an ever-growing one, with the global health crisis giving it an extra boost. As stated by BrightDrop, the online grocery market is expected to reach $240 billion by 2025, which means retailers have to come up with ways to speed up online grocery order fulfillment and pickup. The Trace Grocery is one great solution meant to help BrightDrop’s customers keep pace.
Before they reach their customers, products have to be stored, identified, and collected, and the newly launched eCart promises to streamline this entire process. By using the Trace Grocery, supermarket employees can place the orders directly into the unit, before stationing it curbside for customer retrieval, as explained by BrightDrop.
The electric cart can easily move inside and outside of a store, with its propulsion assistance allowing it to move up to 350 lb (158 kg), thus reducing physical strain on the labor force.
BrightDrop’s smart eCart features auto-braking to stop the electric motor that matches the operator’s walking speed of up to 3 mph (4.8 kph). Cleverly designed so that the items inside it are kept secure and are only accessible by grocers and consumers, the Trace Grocery uses thermodynamically-engineered cooling materials that ensure the products are kept at food-safe temperatures for up to four hours.
Items can be neatly organized inside the Trace Grocery, which comes with nine compartments that allow you to store them by product type, temperature, or order, thus optimizing the pickup process.
The first grocer to introduce BrightDrop’s Trace Grocery is Kroger, one of the largest retailers in America. Kroger will start using the eCart for its e-commerce operations sometime this year when the first units will be shipped to some of its stores.
