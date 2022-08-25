Skoda Kamiq Facelift Spied With Minor Aesthetic Updates

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Unfortunately, it’s just a Skoda with a little bit of camouflage up front and out back. Spied in the Alps while towing a two-axle trailer, the Kamiq in this clip is driven rather erratically at first glance.
The driver turns left-right-left-right in quick succession at low-ish speeds, most likely testing how the stability control system reacts to such maneuvers while towing. Skoda might have changed the design of the retractable tow bar, but it’s impossible to tell which is which from this vid.
When equipped with the 1.0-liter TSI three-cylinder turbo, the Kamiq offers a braked towing capacity of 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds). Level up to the 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo, and the rating increases to 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds) for the 2022 model available to order right now.
Previewed by the Kamiq for the Chinese market, which is manufactured by the SAIC-VW joint venture in Nanjing since 2018, the global model premiered at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 modular vehicle architecture, the Kamiq is a subcompact crossover utility vehicle twinned with the SEAT Arona and VW T-Cross.
All three come exclusively with front-wheel drive, which is more than enough in rainy and chilly weather conditions if you have the proper tires. Being a crossover, the ground clearance of the pre-facelift Skoda Kamiq is better than what platform siblings Fabia, Ibiza, and Polo have to offer.
The prototype in the featured clip and the prototype in the photo gallery don’t show much in the way of visual changes from the pre-facelift model, but nevertheless, there are some upgrades. Together with the updated front bumper, the Kia tiger nose-like grille gives the Kamiq a different look.
Expected to roll out in the first half of 2023, the facelifted Kamiq should feature the same three- and four-cylinder engine options we’re all accustomed to. There are no plans for a hot version, which is only natural given that the MQB A0 platform sadly doesn’t support all-wheel drive.
