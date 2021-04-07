Ford Mustang Mach 1 "Wide Boy" Gets Ford Performance Livery in Sharp Rendering

Perhaps no era of the automotive industry has been more focused on looking at the past to help paint the future than the present one—with electrification slowly but steadily taking over, designers link the iconic styling cues of old to fresh releases to facilitate the transition. And the Ford Mustang proposal showcased in this independent rendering delivers a brilliant example of such a bridge between generations, albeit outside the world of electric motors.
There's no mention of electric power for the project, as this 1971 Mustang Mach 1 relies on a battery in the same limited fashion it did back in the day, namely to start its engine. The quadruple tailpipes, which now sit where the taillights used to be, are a testament to the V8 muscle of the virtual build. Nevertheless, with the Mach 1 badge revived for the 2021 model year, it's nice to see one of the classic models returning to the spotlights.
In fact, some of you might be familiar with the virtual restomod build, which is dubbed Mach-X, since we first discussed this last month—the nickname in the title is on us. Nevertheless, digital artist Shashank Das has returned to the project to dream up a livery that links the machine to the ever-sharper efforts of Ford Performance (the company's go-fast arm, which handles both racing and street projects as a global operation these days).
Looking past the black base shade, the red bits definitely act as an attention magnet, with the white graphics taking care of the branding. In fact, as you'll notice in the final slide of the Instagram post below, the artist has extended the approach to the Mustang logo.
Returning to the Bue Oval toy itself, we'll mention the generous widebody approach adorning the more generous body introduced by the 1971 model year facelift; as it had done for 1967, the 'Stang grew in order to welcome larger engines, with the big block 429ci (7.0L) V8 being the star of the show this time around.
The meaty overfenders can barely contain the Rotiform BUC wheels, which are shod in Toyo rubber. As the decals present on the side skirts show, the digitally remastered muscle car comes with air suspension, seen here in its lowest ride height setting.
There's no rear wing on this Mach 1, while the minimalist take on the posterior replaces the old-school taillights with an LED bar running from one side of the vehicle to the other.
Up front, the said overfenders are linked by a splitter that comes in a generous size, while the original dual-scoop hood, which came as a no-cost option back in the day, is still present.
And, given the ever-stronger bond between renderings and real-life builds, it wouldn't surprise us to see this color scheme landing on the new Mustang Mach 1.
