2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 Sells for Charity for $500,000

All proceeds from VIN 001 benefit the JDRF, which supports research to cure and prevent type 1 diabetes. The world’s largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes research has funded more than $2 billion in research to date.



Turning our attention back to the car, the Mach 1 in the following video is finished in a no-cost exterior color by the name of Fighter Jet Gray. The V8-engined pony is also equipped with the $3,500 Handling Package that adds 19-inch aluminum alloys, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tires, adjustable top strut mounts, a swing rear spoiler with a Gurney flap from the GT500, a front splitter, and unique chassis tuning for better handling.



Offered with a six-speed manual as standard and a 10-speed automatic optionally, the Mach 1 is described as the ultimate expression of Coyote V8 performance. On paper alone, the horsepower and torque figures match those of the Bullitt special edition that was available for two model years.



By performance, Ford actually refers to the dynamic capabilities of the Coyote-engined Mustang. The Mach 1 indirectly fills the void left by the GT350 and GT350R, and this brings us to another curious piece of data.



In any case, the Mach 1 isn’t back for long. 2022 for the 2023 model year is when the S650 generation will replace the S550 in Flat Rock, Michigan, meaning that Ford will discontinue it after two years of production.



Before we go any further, it's worth remembering that Ford asks $52,720 before destination charge for a Mach 1. Level up to the Premium specification, and the price balloons to $54,315 for a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled seats, aluminum pedals, and memory for the driver seat.