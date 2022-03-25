autoevolution
Ford Mustang GT Races Dodge Durango SRT, Muscle Car Needs to Hit the Tuning Gym

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
25 Mar 2022, 09:46 UTC ·
It may be no Shelby GT500, but the Ford Mustang GT is still a regular at the drag strip, with or without any serious modifications.
Ford Mustang GT vs. Dodge Durango SRT 6 photos
The black example that was filmed taking on a Dodge Durango at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, presumably a few days ago, does not seem to have been visited by the tuning fairy, considering that it is a 13-second car down the quarter-mile.

Looking bone-stock, this muscle car likely has 460 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque on tap, produced by its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. It’s definitely not a surface-to-surface missile, but truth be told, it’s all the car most driving enthusiasts will ever need (phew, we managed not to say anything about those stupid accidents – oh, wait!).

Its direct rival on that day was a Dodge Durango, as we already mentioned. The SUV appears to be in the SRT configuration, which slots under the Hellcat flagship. The high-rider packs a bigger engine than that of the Mustang, namely a 6.4-liter V8, which is capable of pushing out 475 hp in this configuration, enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds.

Since the Durango is bigger and heavier, the balance doesn’t really tilt in favor of either of the two, so it all comes down to how skilled the drivers of both machines are. As it happens, they almost crossed the finish line at the same time, being separated by less than one tenth of a second.

So, do you think the muscle car was quicker than the muscle SUV? The answer lies one mouse-click away. Before trying to guess the winner, we have to tell you that the video shows other drag races, including one between the Durango SRT and the full-blown Hellcat variant, with one bad Jeep Grand Cherokee joining the party at one point.

Video thumbnail
Dodge Dodge Durango dodge durango srt Ford Ford Mustang Ford Mustang GT drag racing video
 
 
 
 
 

