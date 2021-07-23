Get Married in Space, on Board the Neptune One Space Balloon

Dodge Durango SRT, Ford Explorer Go Drag Racing, Challenger Takes On the Winner

With its 710 HP, 6.2-liter supercharged V8, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive, the Durango SRT Hellcat is the hottest SUV in Dodge’s current stable. The second place goes to the regular SRT model, which has a 475 HP 6.4-liter V8, and at $64,570, it is $16,425 more affordable. 7 photos



With that off our chest, let’s move on to the reason why we are all here: a drag race between the Dodge Durango SRT and Ford Explorer. The latter appears to be in the HP . That’s already 75 HP less than its rival from the Stellantis Group, so surely the Dodge would have no problem beating it into submission, right?



Actually, wrong, because as you are about to see for yourselves, the Explorer is truly unstoppable down the quarter-mile, completing the sprint in almost 11.5 seconds. The Durango, on the other hand, did it in over 12 seconds.



Now, don’t go anywhere yet, because the best has yet to come, as in the second and third races, the same Ford Explorer was challenged (pun intended) by a



That’s for you to find out by clicking the play button on the video that follows. Oh, there’s also a bonus drag race toward the end of the clip, so make sure you don’t miss that one either.



