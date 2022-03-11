autoevolution
Toyota GR Supra Drags Mustang GT, Mean Pontiac G8, Absolute Destruction Ensues

11 Mar 2022, 07:00 UTC ·
They say that Toyota’s fifth-generation GR Supra is just an Austria-built BMW in disguise. But that does not mean it lacks any fans or the core strength of the series. Besides, others were even simpler rebadges...
There has been a lot of back and forth between diehard Supra fans and enthusiasts who did not mind it has the heart of a G29 BMW Z4. Frankly, everyone should be more inclusive, and the world might turn into a better place. We all know it needs a little more love in these times of heartache and distress instead of one crisis and war after another.

So, here is the perfect example of a menacing, all-black Toyota GR Supra doing the best possible thing to reclaim the respect of motorsport naysayers: spectacular quarter-mile passes. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube gives us what could have been a traditional case of America vs. Import in this video embedded below (posted on March 10th, 2022).

The murdered-out GR Supra lined up one sunny day at the Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina, against a burgundy Ford Mustang GT. Any Blue Oval fans might want to look away from this one. As such, the Euro-built JDM hero did not mind trampling on the legendary dragstrip heritage with a 10.67s victory against a 12.86s pass.

And it turns out the driver did not even stress his ride too much on this one. However, a different approach was needed for the next skirmish against a mean-looking crimson-and-black Pontiac G8. Itself a connoisseur of rebadged woes (G8s were made by Holden in Australia based on the VE Commodore), this sedan looked ready to put up a fight.

That meant the GR Supra had to give it all out. And it did, nailing a much improved 9.9s pass against the opponent's quick (but not quick enough) 10.58s pass.

