Ford Mustang 5.0L Manual Recalled To Solve PCM Issue

As you’re well aware, the 2019 model year Mustang introduced a rev-matching feature in vehicles equipped with the 5.0L engine and manual transmission. The system includes a manual gear position sensor. Back in July 2020, the Ford Motor Company’s crack team of engineers identified a plethora of warranty claims associated with the sensor mentioned earlier.
As it happens, this part causes the rearview camera and reverse lamps to stop functioning. The product development squad reviewed the concern, and guess what? The peeps at the Critical Concern Review Group closed the investigation “based upon low occurrence.” It kind of speaks volumes about the Ford Motor Company’s bean-counting philosophy, doesn’t it?
Be that as it may, the investigation was reopened in April 2022. Updated warranty data made the Critical Concern Review Group swallow its pride after the number of claims ballooned to 102 in the United States market.
Product development further identified 94 claims of potentially related non-functioning systems, namely driver-assist systems that include traction control, forward collision warning, blind spot warning, and cross traffic indicator. As if that wasn’t enough, a vehicle owner questionnaire was potentially related to the aforementioned concern. Given these numbers and the warranty rate projection based upon current warranty claims, the Field Review Committee had to acknowledge the concern and issue a recall.
A grand total of 25,032 units of the Mustang 5.0L manual are called back, 2019 to 2020 models produced at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant between January 18th of 2018 and December 16th of 2020. Engineers discovered that a faulted signal may be broadcast by the powertrain control module, which may disable other systems when received by the modules in charge of those systems (think reversing camera, reverse lights, and driver-assist stuff).
There are unique scenarios in which a mismatch between the gear position sensor signal and estimated gear calculation might be detected by the PCM, resulting in a degraded signal. According to Ford, the scenarios in question are clutch slip, extended reverse driving, and aftermarket mods.
Owners of the Coyote-powered and stick-shift Mustang will be treated to a PCM software update, completely free of charge. Notification letters will be mailed next week between Monday, June 13th and Friday, June 17th.
Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this problem.
