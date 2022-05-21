Ford Recalls Certain Mustang Pony Cars Over Misaligned Front-Facing Camera

The Ford Motor Company does many things right. Based on the recalls announced this week alone, build and quality control isn’t one of them.
After issuing a recall for engine fires in the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size utility vehicles, Ford called back a handful of units of the Mustang Mach-E for a software issue that results in reduced motive power or unintended acceleration. This week, the second-largest automaker in the United States has also recalled 310,000 full-size pickup trucks over a driver’s airbag that may not deploy due to a disconnected ribbon cable.
The latest recall concerns the 2022 model year Mustang, namely 32 units equipped with the so-called Image Processing Module A. Otherwise known as a forward-facing camera, this module hasn’t been aligned properly, a condition that leads to restricted or inoperative driver-assist features that include Pre-Collision Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Happily for affected customers, the fix is as straightforward as it could possibly get.
Dealers will realign the front-facing camera at no charge to the customer. Owner notifications will be mailed on May 30th as per the recall report published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. NHTSA’s campaign number is 22V334000 while Ford refers to the recall as 22S34. In the meantime, customers may contact the safety watchdog or the American automaker at 1-866-436-7332 or 1-888-327-4236.
On that note, it’s worth remembering that Ford is looking forward to replace the Mustang. Initially expected as a 2023 model, the S650 is tipped to debut on April 17th next year as a 2024 model. Everyone is looking forward to carryover engine options, starting with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-potter.
Equipped with this powerplant, Ford charges $27,205 excluding destination charge for the most basic specification of the pony car. Level up to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, and you’re looking at $37,275 for the manual-equipped bruiser. At the very top of the lineup, the Shelby GT500 reigns supreme with a sticker price of $79,155 and 760 hp for the 5.2-liter Predator V8.
