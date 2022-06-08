Dude, I Almost Had You: Dodge Challenger Hellcat on Drag Radials Races BMW S1000 RR Bike

There’s something fascinating about watching a fast car race a fast motorcycle in a straight line. It’s almost as if we’re teasing ourselves while thinking that the car stands a chance, when in reality, the list of automobiles capable of defeating the world’s fastest sport bikes in a convincing manner, is extremely short.
But hey, there are exceptions to the rule and when it comes to drag racing, sometimes “miracles” do happen, depending on how much money the driver invested in mods, or how well prepped the car is for a quarter-mile sprint, even when stock.
As far as this video is concerned, it shows multiple different cars and bikes, such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a C7 Corvette, a Chevy Camaro SS, a Honda CBR, a Yamaha and of course, the BMW S1000 RR. We’ll be focusing on the first race though, which kicks off around the 45-second mark.
In one corner we have the Challenger Hellcat, which is now the quintessential American muscle car – apologies to the Shelby GT500.
The Hellcat is pretty "stupid" value for money, when you think about it. For just under $70,000, you get one of the best-looking cars in the world (if you're into retro styling), powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, pumping out 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (890 Nm) of torque.
According to Dodge, the Challenger Hellcat will cover a quarter mile in under 11 seconds, or 10.85 seconds to be precise, but you’d need drag radials. Without sticky rubber, you’ll be somewhere in the 11-second range.
Luckily, this Hellkitty did feature drag radials and thanks to their massive grip, it managed to out-accelerate its opponent, a BMW S1000 RR sport bike, off the line.
Of course, the Bimmer was no slouch, as the rider unleashed what should have been roughly 200 hp and 83 lb-ft (112 Nm) of torque, at least that’s what you get with a 2015-2018 spec model, which is what this was. By the way, those of you interested in the latest 2022MY variant of the S1000 RR, you'll be glad to know that it retails from just $16,995 in the United States.
In the end, the bike won this battle by a nose hair, crossing the line in 10.55 seconds, with the Challenger Hellcat posting a time of 10.88 seconds. Darn good race, wouldn't you say?
