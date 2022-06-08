How Oklahoma Lawn-Boy Bagged a Ford GT Allocation Billionaires and Top Celebrities Failed

No one fancies lining up, especially if you have to lose some of that hard-earned buck. But when it comes to halo cars, like the limited-edition Ford GT, even the crème del a crème had to suck it up and queue. But with approximately 2,688 billionaires and 56.1 million millionaires globally, how does a lawn boy from Edmond, Oklahoma get an allocation for a 1,350 limited unit halo supercar?
They say anything is possible, and if you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything you desire in the world. Andy Nelson is probably one of a few people who believe in this philosophy. Out of the hundreds of thousands of people who applied to get the limited-edition Ford GT, he was one of the successful applicants.
VINwiki featured this landscaper from Edmond, Oklahoma, who was lucky enough to get an allocation for the limited 2021 Ford GT.
"I have been obsessed with cars ever since I was 2-years old. I would chase my mum around the house with hot wheels. I feel like, there are guys that like cars and then there's really true car guys that like almost hurts to the soul," Nelson confessed about his passion for cars.
Nelson's journey is long and inspiring, and as much as we'd love to jot that down, we are here for the cars. And as mystifying as it is for a humble lawn boy to get allocation celebrities, car YouTubers, and enthusiasts missed, Nelson's strategic plan was instrumental to his success.
Dreaming can only take you far, and therefore, to ensure he bagged an allocation after failing the first time, he made a video along with his application with the help of Kyle from 1320Video and his toddler. And sure enough, he got an allocation.
If that wasn't enough, Nelson was also offered the chance to own a 1 of 20 Heritage Edition Ford GT spec'd in memory of Ken Miles No. 98 racer, but after much thought, turned it down.
"The thing is, I really want this to be a car that I spec. I want it to be something like I pick out all the detail. And I want it to be a one-of-one," Nelson explained why he turned down the Heritage Edition offer.
Loving cars is really about passion and not money, and while you have to be able to afford it first (nothing is free), Nelson's story tells us how much it is possible to achieve the things we truly love with a gut-over-fear mentality.
