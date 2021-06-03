Ford MEB-Based EU Market Crossover to Feature American-Inspired Design

3 1971 Ford Bronco Looks Short and Mean on Lift Kit and Big Wheels

At the end of the day, what this means for the European customer (and maybe American as well, there's still time for Ford to change its mind) is that, come 2023, they'll have one more MEB model to choose from, and that can only be a good thing. The fact Ford talks about an American-inspired design only makes things even more interesting - and the wait more excruciating. We've heard rumors about the Amarok/Ranger battery-powered pickup trucks, and we've also seen a few picure of a mysterious all-electricclad in camouflage and with a cloth wrap thrown on top for good measure. Well, it looks like that heavily disguised model is going to be the first product to come out of this collaboration, and British media outlet Autocar has just shared a few potential details about it.The MEB is the basis for both the ID.3 and the ID.4, the two dedicated EVs in the German manufacturer's range at the moment. However, the reports claim that Ford's upcoming model will take after the larger ID.4, since practicality is going to play an important role.Even the model's design will reflect that, as seen in the spy photos captured earlier this year. It seems like it will distance itself from the swooping lines of the Mustang Mach-E and opt for a more pragmatic approach that should have an impact on the interior space as well. In terms of styling, they say the crossover will build on its American heritage, taking advantage of the fact that Ford is now the only U.S. car brand that still has a European presence. If that means borrowing some of Bronco's design cues, then we're all for it, though it seems unlikely given its apparent size.The name of the new model, which is scheduled for a late 2022 reveal and a 2023 market launch, has reportedly not been set yet. The company seemingly ponders the possibility of resurrecting an old nameplate as it did with the Lightning, but since this is the European market, it would have to be something relevant there. Ford Escort, maybe?If the exterior design is largely a mystery, the report claims the interior will follow the layout debuted by the Chinese market-only Evos crossover (pictured). That means it'll get an ultra-wide display that spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard and, possibly, also the company's new infotainment system based on Google's Android operating system.Since it'll be built on the MEB platform, the unnamed model will inherit the powertrain and battery options of the ID.4 . That means a 52RWD entry version and 77 kWh options with either RWD (for improved maximum range) or(dual motor). The maximum range should also be similar to the ID.4's, with the only variables that could affect it being the vehicle's weight and drag coefficient.At the end of the day, what this means for the European customer (and maybe American as well, there's still time for Ford to change its mind) is that, come 2023, they'll have one more MEB model to choose from, and that can only be a good thing. The fact Ford talks about an American-inspired design only makes things even more interesting - and the wait more excruciating.

