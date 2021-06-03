Mk8 Ford Fiesta ST With Mountune m260 Upgrade Promises Exhilarating Performance

As Ford prepares to launch the facelifted Fiesta Mk8, the peeps at Mountune keep on developing performance mods for the hottest variant of them all. Their latest product is called m260 SMARTflash, and as the name implies, it’s an ECU reflash that unlocks 260 PS (256 horsepower).
That output may not seem like much in comparison to uber hatchbacks that include the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+, but as opposed to the German interloper, the Fiesta ST features a three-pot turbo that displaces 1.5 liters. Torque also goes up to 365 Nm (269 pound-feet) according to the British tuner, which is a lot for a vehicle fitted with 205-wide performance rubber.
Priced at £562.50 (make that $795 at current exchange rates), the software-only upgrade should be paired with three hardware modifications according to Mountune. The list starts with an induction kit that includes a TIG-welded air box with a high-flow panel filter and a secondary air-feed hose. Customers will also have to consider a charge pipe upgrade kit that removes multiple inherent restrictions found in the OE hot-side charge components.
And finally, a turbocharged engine like the Fiesta ST’s 1.5-liter EcoBoost works best with a beefy intercooler. Mountune offers a high-performance alloy intercooler with high-flow end tanks and a 44-percent larger core volume, but at the time of writing, this fellow is listed as sold out in the UK.
Before you ask, the answer is yes. Mountune says that all of these goodies are compatible with the Puma ST, which is manufactured at Ford’s Craiova plant in Romania with the same oily bits as the Fiesta ST. But as opposed to the lovable supermini, the subcompact crossover is a bit steeply priced.
Over in the United Kingdom where Mountune is based, the hot hatchback is available from £21,955 ($30,965) on the road. The Puma ST is a mind-boggling £28,495 ($40,185), and it’s also heavier than its little brother.
