Ford F-350 Tailgate Party Truck with 65-Inch TV in the Bed Sells for $275K

You might have noticed in the parking lots of your neighborhood that there are now more people sitting around their cars’ trunks than before. That’s attributable mostly to the restrictions in place all over the world, which have forced indoor parties to move outside. So, what better time for someone to invest in the ultimate tailgate party truck?
During the recently concluded Barrett-Jackson fall auction, a pickup truck baptized exactly like that, Ultimate Tailgate Truck, got sold for the incredible sum of $275,000. Sure, it was for a noble cause, but still, it only goes to show how appreciated this type of vehicle has come to be.
The truck was build two years ago by a shop called Truck Hero for the SEMA show. It is based on the Ford F-350 Lariat crew cab with dual rear-wheels and an 8-foot bed, and was modified to suit all the needs of parking lot party-goers.
Sporting a body wrapped in black, shaved, and with copper-plated elements (including on the 24-inch wheels ), the truck offers at the back things like a 65-inch TV, Maxxsonics audio speakers, one wood game table, and a Yeti cooler and grill.
No changes have been made to the pickup’s engine, so we’re still talking about a 6.7-liter diesel tied to an automatic transmission and good for 450 hp and 935 lb-ft of torque.
As said, the money raised from the selling of the machine went to charity. In this case, to the Building Homes for Heroes organization, which is in the business of helping American service members wounded in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The custom Ford F-350 was not the only one sold at the auction with the goal of helping others. Two more other cars were on the lot, a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette that snatched $370,000 for the benefit of the HeartStrings Foundation, and Ken Block's Gymkhana Nine Ford Focus RSRX, sold for $200,000 in support of Team Rubicon.
The truck was build two years ago by a shop called Truck Hero for the SEMA show. It is based on the Ford F-350 Lariat crew cab with dual rear-wheels and an 8-foot bed, and was modified to suit all the needs of parking lot party-goers.
Sporting a body wrapped in black, shaved, and with copper-plated elements (including on the 24-inch wheels ), the truck offers at the back things like a 65-inch TV, Maxxsonics audio speakers, one wood game table, and a Yeti cooler and grill.
No changes have been made to the pickup’s engine, so we’re still talking about a 6.7-liter diesel tied to an automatic transmission and good for 450 hp and 935 lb-ft of torque.
As said, the money raised from the selling of the machine went to charity. In this case, to the Building Homes for Heroes organization, which is in the business of helping American service members wounded in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The custom Ford F-350 was not the only one sold at the auction with the goal of helping others. Two more other cars were on the lot, a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette that snatched $370,000 for the benefit of the HeartStrings Foundation, and Ken Block's Gymkhana Nine Ford Focus RSRX, sold for $200,000 in support of Team Rubicon.