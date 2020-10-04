Dropped 2019 Ford F-350 Lariat Is the Ultimate Tailgate Party Truck

No, we didn’t make this up: the Ultimate Tailgate Truck is exactly as this Ford F-350 came to be known over 2019 as it toured truck shows across America. And that’s understandable, seeing how tailgating at its finest was the main goal of the build.
Created by Truck Hero as a display for the 2018 SEMA, the truck started life as a Ford F-350 Lariat crew cab with dual rear-wheels and an 8-foot bed at the back. The modifications are not as extensive as we might have expected, at least mechanically, but the visual ones more than make up for the shortcomings.
The engine of the truck remains the stock 6.7-liter diesel that tied to an automatic transmission is good for 450 hp and 935 lb-ft of torque. It pulls along a massive body with graphics and elements envisioned by students, and lowered extensively thanks to the use of some insane hardware.
The body, wrapped by students from the Custom Cars & Concepts program at Michigan's Washtenaw Community College in AkzoNobel Modern Classikk black paint, comes with shaved door handles, and copper-plated custom billet Ford oval and fender badge. Also copper are the 24-inch wheels on which the pickup is propped on.
The Hero Truck is lower than what one would expect from its breed, and that is thanks to the use of an air suspension system with a 4-link rear end, and an air management system on all four corners.
But the real magic happens at the rear, where those in the market for an outdoor adventure with a modern twist benefit from a 65-inch TV sending sound through Maxxsonics audio speakers, one wood game table, and a Yeti cooler and grill.
We found this amazing truck listed as for sale as part of the Barrett-Jackson fall auction taking place at the end of the month. It is offered with no reserve, and all the money received for it will go to Building Homes for Heroes, a charity in the business of helping wounded American service members from the Afghanistan and Iraq.
