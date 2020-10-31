This Is the Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate and What it Can Do

autoevolution
The pickup truck is a vehicle you buy for its practicality. Sure, it is nice to drop a Hemi in one just because you can, like Dodge did, but to most, an awesome truck is one that is dependable when you need it most.
Chevrolet, a manufacturer depended on to supply hard-working people with worthy pickup trucks for decades recently launched the 2021 version of its best-selling Silverado.

Since not many noteworthy features were added to the already brilliant fourth-generation truck, GM decided to add a very practical feature, the Multi-Flex tailgate.

At first glance, it is revolutionary, but it has been available since 2019 on the fifth-generation GMC Sierra, which is basically a rebadged Silverado.

Nonetheless, the tailgate is a welcomed addition to one of the most popular trucks in North America, which can now be loaded faster and a lot easier. The best part, it is available on all trim levels from Work Truck to High Country.

It comes with six different configurable positions to cover a wide range of purposes and when I first saw it, I was half expecting it to turn into a spoiler at some point. Unfortunately, it does not do that, but it is just as practical for the Silverado as the active rear wing is for the McLaren Senna.

Primary Gate Access is the first position available and there is nothing special to it, as it is the normal opening position of any conventional tailgate. You can open it using the button placed on the tailgate, from inside the truck, or by pressing the button on the key fob.

Primary Gate Load Stop is the second position, and this is where things begin to get interesting. When the primary gate is down, the smaller, front section can be raised and it will keep items sliding out of the bed.

Foldable Inner Gate For Easy Access is the third position, and it comes in handy when loading and unloading the truck. You can lower the inner gate so that you can slide heavier items in or out of the box.

Full-Width Step is the fourth and one of the most practical positions, as the inner gate folds into a large step that allows you to climb and get down from the bed with ease. It has a maximum weight capacity of 375 pounds (170 kg) so it can be used with confidence even if you are using it while carrying something heavy.

The last two positions, Inner Gate Load Stop and Inner Gate Work Surface, work in similar ways. The inner gate is dropped, and its back section can be raised to either act as a stop for items that are longer than the bed or can be left in a position that creates a practical work surface and also provides an easier to load surface bed.

The Multi-Flex tailgate is an extremely useful addition that makes the Silverado even more practical, and another cool feature that will be available are the built-in Bluetooth-connected speakers, neatly placed inside the mid gate.

It is extremely durable, and GM says it delivers plenty of strength as it has undergone more rigorous tests than any tailgate in the carmaker’s history.

Although it is a carryover feature from its GMC sibling, the Multi-Flex tailgate is a nice addition that should prove useful.
