Ford Dealership Reveals All There Is to Know About the Base 2022 Maverick XL

Soon after Hyundai finally unveiled the eagerly awaited Santa Cruz compact pickup truck, the Blue Oval snatched the red-carpet spotlight by introducing the $19,995, standard hybrid-powered 2022 Maverick. It was a sweeping success, with no less than 36,000 reservations during the first week after the unveiling.
Ready to start production in August if we are to believe the rumor mill, the 2022 Maverick will be built alongside the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport at the company’s Mexico facility. That’s one of the secrets that probably helped the little pickup truck defy most expectations, along with the fact that it’s powered by a full hybrid powertrain as standard. But, as it turns out, there are many more things to learn about it—and perhaps one might need some professional assistance in uncovering all of them.
At least if the chosen trim is the base Maverick XL, because the “everything you need to know” feature about the XLT and Lariat is not ready just yet. They will come in due course, also courtesy of the Town and Country TV YouTube channel, which is the social media interface of a Ford dealership in Birmingham, Alabama. They’re quite renowned among Blue Oval fans, especially because they’re always ready to help the public get to know the products a little better and even play with some of the custom options.
This time around, they decided to focus on the quirks and features of the 2022 Maverick XL, and the entire video (embedded below) has been neatly arranged in chapters with the appropriate timestamps highlighted in the description. As such, we can relax and find out a little bit more about the work truck version, which can be had either with the $19,995 2.5-liter hybrid engine (and a sometimes-quirky CVT) or the $21,080 2.0-liter EcoBoost that comes mated to a traditional eight-speed automatic transmission.
By the way, trying to deliver the best value doesn’t mean the Maverick XL is about as basic as it gets. Aside from the standard hybrid engine, the base trim level also includes other features such as a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, or standard rear-seat storage, among other things.
At least if the chosen trim is the base Maverick XL, because the “everything you need to know” feature about the XLT and Lariat is not ready just yet. They will come in due course, also courtesy of the Town and Country TV YouTube channel, which is the social media interface of a Ford dealership in Birmingham, Alabama. They’re quite renowned among Blue Oval fans, especially because they’re always ready to help the public get to know the products a little better and even play with some of the custom options.
This time around, they decided to focus on the quirks and features of the 2022 Maverick XL, and the entire video (embedded below) has been neatly arranged in chapters with the appropriate timestamps highlighted in the description. As such, we can relax and find out a little bit more about the work truck version, which can be had either with the $19,995 2.5-liter hybrid engine (and a sometimes-quirky CVT) or the $21,080 2.0-liter EcoBoost that comes mated to a traditional eight-speed automatic transmission.
By the way, trying to deliver the best value doesn’t mean the Maverick XL is about as basic as it gets. Aside from the standard hybrid engine, the base trim level also includes other features such as a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, or standard rear-seat storage, among other things.